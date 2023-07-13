CBCP laments use of prayer for drag performance but sees no need to file complaint

This photo shows the office of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines —The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines has lamented the recent use of a Catholic prayer hymn and religious garb by a drag artist for a bar party performance, saying that the use of sacred elements for secular purposes borders on "mockery and profanity."

A representative of the CBCP has maintained, however, that the Church hierarchy will not be filing legal charges against the drag artist over the incident, saying that cautioning the public against committing similar acts is enough for now.

In a statement Wednesday, CBCP-Episcopal Commission on Public Affairs Executive Secretary Fr. Jerome Secillano said that the public should be "extremely prudent in their actions, especially with regard to using elements of religion and faith for secular purposes.”

"If not used properly, such actions border on mockery and profanity," he added.

Secillano also said that “faith and sacred objects” should not be used to entertain.

"Dancing to the tune of a sacred and biblical prayer, with matching sacred costume to boot, is completely disrespectful not only of people and institutions practicing such faith but of God Himself," he said.

Secillano said that the CBCP will not be filing charges against Vega over the post, according to an interview with TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

"For these kinds of incidents, it's enough for now that we have spoken about it and we have addressed the public. I believe that legal steps are not yet in the horizon," Secillano said in Filipino.

Controversial performance

The statement came after drag performer Pura Luka Vega posted a video of themselves wearing a Black Nazarene costume and dancing and singing along to a rendition of the liturgical song “The Lord’s Prayer (Ama Namin).” Vega’s video caption reads: “Thank you for coming to church!”

Pura said the performance was not intended to disrespect the Catholic faithful but was a “drag art interpretation of worship” and that the use of a liturgical song was “intentional” to “relate the queer crowd with the intersection of queerness and religion.”

In the same TeleRadyo interview, Secillano explained that Catholic individuals are “duty-bound” to defend their faith when it is mocked.

Secillano also addressed Catholics during the interview and reminded them to be “mindful of our own actions” and to be level-headed.

“We have to temper our emotions regarding this one,” he said.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and other senators have joined the public to criticize Pura’s performance, with Zubiri urging authorities to “look into the matter” and citing the possibility of criminal charges against Vega.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros has called the incident "regrettable" but cautioned against using the incident to deprive marginalized sectors like the LGBTQ+ their rights.

Drag artists or drag queens are individuals who wear clothing and makeup that often exaggerate feminine features for the purpose of a performance. Drag performers typically aim to imitate a certain style or celebrity and hold shows in spaces that traditionally cater to persons of diverse sexual orientation and gender identity and expression.

Drag performers are usually men who identify as gay, persons with different sexual orientations and gender identities — including heterosexual persons or those who are not members of the LGBTQ community — who have also participated in drag shows.