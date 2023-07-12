SC releases list of local testing centers for 2023 Bar exams

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has released the list of local testing centers for the 2023 Bar examinations.

In Bar Bulletin issued Wednesday, Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando—2023 Bar chairperson—said the exams will be administered in the following venues:

Metro Manila

San Beda University – Manila

University of Santo Tomas

San Beda College – Alabang

University of the Philippines – Diliman

Manila Adventist College

University of the Philippines – Bonifacio Global City

Luzon

Saint Louis University

Cagayan State University

University of Nueva Caceres

Visayas

University of San Jose – Recoletos

University of San Carlos

Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation

Mindanao

Ateneo de Davao University

Xavier University

San Beda College – Alabang meanwhile will serve as the National Headquarters site for the Bar examinations, Hernando added.

Applicants may choose any LTC, including the law school where they graduated from, but this will be subject to the availability of examinee slots.

Venue selection shall be held on July 24 and 25.

The 2023 Bar Examinations will be held on September 17 (Sunday), 20 (Wednesday) and 24 (Sunday) and will cover six core subjects: political and public international law, commercial and taxation laws, civil law, labor law and social legislation, criminal law, and remedial law, legal and judicial ethics with practical exercises.