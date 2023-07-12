^

Headlines

SC releases list of local testing centers for 2023 Bar exams

Philstar.com
July 12, 2023 | 9:24am
SC releases list of local testing centers for 2023 Bar exams
This photo release shows 2022 Bar examinations takers on November 9, 2022.
Supreme Court Public Information Office, release

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has released the list of local testing centers for the 2023 Bar examinations.

In Bar Bulletin issued Wednesday, Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando—2023 Bar chairperson—said the exams will be administered in the following venues:

Metro Manila

  • San Beda University – Manila
  • University of Santo Tomas
  • San Beda College – Alabang
  • University of the Philippines – Diliman
  • Manila Adventist College
  • University of the Philippines – Bonifacio Global City

Luzon

  • Saint Louis University
  • Cagayan State University
  • University of Nueva Caceres

Visayas

  • University of San Jose – Recoletos
  • University of San Carlos
  • Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation

Mindanao

  • Ateneo de Davao University
  • Xavier University

San Beda College – Alabang meanwhile will serve as the National Headquarters site for the Bar examinations, Hernando added.

Applicants may choose any LTC, including the law school where they graduated from, but this will be subject to the availability of examinee slots.

Venue selection shall be held on July 24 and 25.

The 2023 Bar Examinations will be held on September 17 (Sunday), 20 (Wednesday) and 24 (Sunday) and will cover six core subjects: political and public international law, commercial and taxation laws, civil law, labor law and social legislation, criminal law, and remedial law, legal and judicial ethics with practical exercises. 

BAR EXAMS

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipinos in Sudan advised to leave immediately

Filipinos in Sudan advised to leave immediately

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
Filipinos in Sudan are advised to leave that country immediately to ensure their safety as the United Nations warned that...
Headlines
fbtw
EU says arbitral ruling on South China Sea legally binding

EU says arbitral ruling on South China Sea legally binding

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
On the seventh anniversary of the international arbitral ruling in The Hague invalidating China’s claim over almost...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP files 69 cases over 990-kilo shabu haul

PNP files 69 cases over 990-kilo shabu haul

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police has filed 69 cases against persons involved in the 990-kilogram shabu haul last year.
Headlines
fbtw
Frasco going on family leave

Frasco going on family leave

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Has the controversy over the discredited promotional video for the “Love the Philippines” tourism rebranding campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
MTRCB allows &lsquo;Barbie&rsquo; screening

MTRCB allows ‘Barbie’ screening

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board has allowed the screening of the Greta Gerwig film “Barbie”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UN declares first week of July world&rsquo;s hottest ever

UN declares first week of July world’s hottest ever

By Danessa Rivera | 11 hours ago
The first week of July was the warmest week ever recorded, according to preliminary data from the United Nations weather...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Return to old school calendar may take 3-5 years&rsquo;

‘Return to old school calendar may take 3-5 years’

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
It may take three to five years before public elementary and high schools can revert to the old school calendar of June to...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec mulls voiding voter list

Comelec mulls voiding voter list

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
To totally get rid of ghost voters and multiple registrants, the Commission on Elections is seeking the nullification of the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Inflation, wage hike still urgent concerns of Pinoys&rsquo;

‘Inflation, wage hike still urgent concerns of Pinoys’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Controlling the rising costs of basic commodities and increasing the pay of workers remained the most urgent national concerns...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with