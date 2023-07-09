^

DSWD evacuates 50 families found in Mayon's danger zone

July 9, 2023 | 3:30pm
DSWD evacuates 50 families found in Mayon's danger zone
A child carries water in the compounds of the Gabawan elementary school, used as an evacuation centre following increased seismic activity from nearby Mayon volcano, in Daraga, Albay province on June 11, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development said Sunday it has evacuated around 50 families still residing within Mayon Volcano’s six-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone.

The forced evacuation came after authorities received reports that some residents had not moved to safer areas. 

The families are from Barangay Anoling, one of the geographically-isolated areas in Camalig town in Bicol. They will be moved to a temporary shelter in Baligang Elementary School, according to DSWD Field Office V Regional Director Normal Laurio. 

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recommended the evacuation of residents living within the 6-km-radius PDZ due to dangers posed by lava flows, rockfalls, and fast-moving streams of volcanic ash, rock and gases, known as pyroclastic density currents (PDCs).

Over 20,000 people have been displaced by Mayon’s unrest, which started a month ago. Most of the displaced individuals are staying in 26 evacuation centers across the province. 

Mayon remains under Alert Level 3, which indicates an increased tendency toward a “hazardous” eruption. 

The volcano continued to spew slow-moving lava and steam, and triggered rockfalls and volcanic earthquakes in the past 24 hours. 

The government has so far provided P143 million in assistance to affected residents. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

