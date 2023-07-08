Claimant of shabu worth P3.2M hidden inside bread toaster nabbed

The Bureau of Customs - Port of Clark in coordination with Customs Anti-Illegal Drugs Task Force (CAIDTF) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region III arrests the claimant of a seized shipment containing P3.16 million worth of shabu in Makati City.

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have arrested a claimant of a seized shipment containing P3.16 million worth of illegal narcotics in Makati City, according to a statement released by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) last Friday.

The bureau discovered the said contraband through a profiling made by customs personnel in a shipment declared as "two slice bread toaster" from Pennsylvania in the United States.

The shipment was then subjected to an x-ray scan that revealed suspiscious images, prompting the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) K9 Unit to conduct K9 sniffing, which later on gave positive indications for the presence of drugs.

The physical examination led to the discovery of four pouches of white crystalline substances weighing 458 grams inside two (2) “dear morning” bread toaster.

Samples were turned over to the PDEA for laboratory analysis, which later confirmed the substance as Methamphetamine Hydrochloride or “Shabu”, a dangerous drug under the Republic Act 165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Joint elements of BOC-Clark and PDEA Region III conducted a controlled delivery operation at the consignee’s address in Makati City which led to the arrest of a 29-year old male claimant.

"Through the effort of our personnel and the support of PDEA, we successfully arrested the claimant of this shipment," said District Collector Morales.

"As we continue to implement stricter measures and amplify our vigilance, expect that various modus operandi of smugglers will not slide under our watch."

Morales earlier issued a warrant of seizure and detention against the shipment for violation of Section 118 (g), 119 (d) and 1113 par. (f), (i), and (l)-(3) and (4) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act in relation to R.A. 9165.

"The series of illegal drug apprehensions in Clark is proof that the Bureau of Customs’ is firm with its mission. Rest assured that we will continuously enhance border security measures and we are doing our best in the frontline to curb smuggling," said Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio.