DOT terminates tourism branding campaign contract with DDB Philippines after use of stock footage

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
July 3, 2023 | 4:05pm
The Department of Tourism announces its new campaign slogan on June 27, 2023.
Philstar.com / Rosette Adel

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Monday terminated its tourism branding campaign contract with DDB Philippines, the advertising agency behind the “Love the Philippines” campaign launched last week and that has been criticized for its content and for the use of stock footage from tourist destinations abroad.

What went before

This development came days after the Philippine office of multinational DDB Worldwide was accused of using non-original or stock footage that was taken from other countries in a video that was eyed to promote the Philippines. It also came almost a week since the DOT launched the "enhanced" tourism campaign "Love the Philippines" during its 50th anniversary last June 27. 

"Love the Philippines," created by DDB, replaced the eleven-year-old tourism slogan "It's More Fun in the Philippines." Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said the DOT spent P49 million for the entire study, including the logo creation and other components of the branding campaign.

Last Saturday, the DOT said it was investigating the allegations raised by the video played at the campaign launch.

It said that no public funds have been paid for the video under scrutiny and that it repeatedly sought confirmation from DDB on the originality and ownership of all materials contained in the AVP and key visuals to the new campaign.

DDB confirmed that no funds were paid or will be paid for the AVP and apologized to the DOT, Frasco and the Filipino people for this, saying it does not align with the agency's objectives.

“The AVP in question, uploaded by the agency on social media was intended to be a mood video to excite internal stakeholders about the campaign. It is important to note that the AVP was produced by DDB Philippines at its own expense, and no public funds were released or would be released, to fund the video. This was a DDB initiative to help pitch the slogan,” the marketing agency said.

“While the use of stock footage in mood videos is standard practice in the industry, the use of foreign stock footage was an unfortunate oversight on our agency’s part. Proper screening and approval processes should have been strictly followed. The use of foreign stock footage in a campaign promoting the Philippines is highly inappropriate, and contradictory to the DOT’s objectives,” DDB added.

'Outrage, extreme disappointment'

On Monday, however, the DOT said it is in solidarity with the Filipinos “in expressing our outrage and extreme disappointment at the use of non-original/stock footage purporting to be scenes from the Philippines in the audio visual presentation prepared, produced, and published by DDB Philippines as a component of the launch of the enhanced tourism branding campaign for the country.”

The DOT likewise cited that under the contract with DDB, "material/s produced by the winning bidder should be original and aligned with the DOT's advocacies".

It added that "the DOT reserves the right to change, suspend, or discontinue temporarily or permanently the contract at any time should the DOT deem the agency incapable of the project."

In view of this, the DOT said it is exercising its “right to proceed with termination proceedings against its contract with DDB.  “

The tourism department said that the contracted agency “has publicly apologized, taken full responsibility and admitted  no uncertain terms, that non-original materials were used in their AVP, reflecting an abject failure to comply with their obligation/s under the contract and a direct contravention with the DOT's objectives for the enhanced tourism branding.”

The DOT once again stressed that no payments have been made to DDB under the tourism branding contract.

“The DOT shall exercise its right to forfeit performance security as a result of default in obligations under the contract, as well to review standards of performance or lack thereof vis-a-vis any claims for payment and/or any other engagement. Further, the DOT reserves the right to take all other action against acts deemed inimical to the interest of Philippine tourism,” it said.

Asked whether the agency will retain the “Love the Philippines” campaign, the DOT told reporters that these are "all they have for now."

It vowed to update the press when additional details are received.

Despite the controversies hounding the new tourism campaign, the DOT said it “remains fully committed to developing and promoting the Philippines as a powerhouse of natural wonders, culture and heritage, and a fount of warmth and hospitality which is a source of great love and pride for all Filipinos.”

