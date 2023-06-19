Marcos Jr. admin to launch media literacy campaign to fight disinformation

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO), through its Freedom of Information Program Management Office (FOI-PMO), formally opened the 14th Edition of the International Conference of Information Commissioners (ICIC) on 19 June 2023 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said Monday that the government will be implementing a media and information literacy campaign to combat disinformation.

Without acknowledging the rampant spread of falsehoods that helped spruce up his image during his campaign for the presidency, as documented in a study by fact-checking coalition Tsek.ph, Marcos said that misinformation and disinformation are "a problem that we in the Philippines also suffer from, as I guess all of us do around the world.”

Speaking at the 14th edition of the International Conference of Information Commissioners (ICIC), Marcos said that the government will roll out a media literacy program that will be “digital, multimedia, and youth-oriented” as part of its Freedom of Information initiative.

Marcos also said: “We, too, recognize as a matter of principle that fake news should have no place in modern society."

A Tsek.ph analysis of fact checks in 2022 found that a "firehose of disinformation" flooded the days leading up to election day in May, with supporters of the Marcos-Duterte tandem successfully "boosting narratives in their favor through an increase in the volume of negative messages against [former Vice President Leni] Robredo."

Robredo was Marcos' top rival in the 2022 national polls, although the latter won by a large margin and a majority vote at the end of the elections.

The fact-checking coalition found that 92% of fact-checks it analyzed about Marcos were "false or misleading information in his favor" as of April 30. Before this, the fact-checking coalition found that Marcos was also the biggest beneficiary of fake news.

Marcos in 2022 insisted that he was a victim of fake news and that there is no group of paid trolls helping spread disinformation in his favor.

The government's planned digital media literacy campaign was first announced in March through the Presidential Communications Office (PCO). A representative of PCO said that they will be conducting a study to identify platforms with fake news peddlers and communities most susceptible to disinformation.