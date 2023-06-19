^

Marcos Jr. admin to launch media literacy campaign to fight disinformation

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 19, 2023 | 4:32pm
Marcos Jr. admin to launch media literacy campaign to fight disinformation
The Presidential Communications Office (PCO), through its Freedom of Information Program Management Office (FOI-PMO), formally opened the 14th Edition of the International Conference of Information Commissioners (ICIC) on 19 June 2023 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).
Presidential Communications Office / Released

MANILA, Philippines —  President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said Monday that the government will be implementing a media and information literacy campaign to combat disinformation.

Without acknowledging the rampant spread of falsehoods that helped spruce up his image during his campaign for the presidency, as documented in a study by fact-checking coalition Tsek.ph, Marcos said that misinformation and disinformation are "a problem that we in the Philippines also suffer from, as I guess all of us do around the world.”

Speaking at the 14th edition of the International Conference of Information Commissioners (ICIC), Marcos said that the government will roll out a media literacy program that will be “digital, multimedia, and youth-oriented” as part of its Freedom of Information initiative.

Marcos also said: “We, too, recognize as a matter of principle that fake news should have no place in modern society."

A Tsek.ph analysis of fact checks in 2022 found that a "firehose of disinformation" flooded the days leading up to election day in May, with supporters of the Marcos-Duterte tandem successfully "boosting narratives in their favor through an increase in the volume of negative messages against [former Vice President Leni] Robredo." 

Robredo was Marcos' top rival in the 2022 national polls, although the latter won by a large margin and a majority vote at the end of the elections.

The fact-checking coalition found that 92% of fact-checks it analyzed about Marcos were "false or misleading information in his favor" as of April 30. Before this, the fact-checking coalition found that Marcos was also the biggest beneficiary of fake news. 

Marcos in 2022 insisted that he was a victim of fake news and that there is no group of paid trolls helping spread disinformation in his favor.

READ: Marcos: Read Martial Law newspapers to learn more about my father's rule

The government's planned digital media literacy campaign was first announced in March through the Presidential Communications Office (PCO). A representative of PCO said that they will be conducting a study to identify platforms with fake news peddlers and communities most susceptible to disinformation.

BONGBONG MARCOS

FAKE NEWS

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
