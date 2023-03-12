^

Headlines

Marcos Jr. admin to head media literacy campaign vs misinformation, disinformation

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 12, 2023 | 10:59am
Marcos Jr. admin to head media literacy campaign vs misinformation, disinformation
Stock photo shows a woman on a laptop showing "fake news."
memyselfaneye / Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Marcos Jr. administration this year will lead a digital media literacy campaign to combat misinformation and disinformation, an official from the Presidential Communications Office said.

In a Palace statement, PCO Undersecretary Cherbett Karen Maralit said that the Congress has tasked the PCO to address misinformation and disinformation in the digital landscape, which has become a growing concern.

She made the remarks during a side event on cyber safety at the 67th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women

Maralit noted that women’s rights continued to be undermined by disinformation and misinformation during this age of information.

Stating that they will focus on “most vulnerable communities,” the PCO official added: “Taking a context-based and factual grassroots approach, we intend to reach out to, and equip, these communities with knowledge and skills and tools that will enable them to be discerning of the truth as they engage in various social media channels and platforms.”

Study to identify vulnerable communities, ‘fake news peddlers’

Maralit said that the PCO’s campaign will involve active collaboration with the private sector, including stakeholders of the broadcast industry, to establish mechanisms against misinformation and disinformation.

The first step would be “identifying reliable and credible sources of information,” she continued.

This will be done through the conduct of a study across the country this month to “refine the target communities where media literacy is most needed; determine the social media platforms through which these communities are most susceptible to fake news; and identify the contents and topics on which these misinformation and disinformation focus,” the statement read.

The study will also seek to identify profiles of misinformation and disinformation peddlers.

After the conduct of the study, which they expect will post results by mid-2023, the PCO will implement a nationwide media literacy campaign with focus on the identified vulnerable communities.

The Palace said that by end of 2023, the PCO will hold a a Media Literacy Summit, where speakers from organizations such as Facebook, Google, and the Philippine Commission on Women, among others, will be invited “in the hope that they will share equal commitment to this cause.”

An October 2022 released survey by the Pulse Asia showed that 86% of Filipino adults say that false news or fake news is a problem, while only 14% say otherwise.

According to the poll, 58% of Filipinos see social media influencers, bloggers and vloggers as peddlers of fake news about government and politics, followed by journalists at 40%, national politicians at 37% and local politicians at 30%.

Disinformation researcher Fatima Gaw, in an earlier Philstar.com report, said there is a need to know how disinformation is funded and strategized, who are complicit and what should the state do to govern itself.

"The administration both present and past have been reported and investigated for being the purveyors of disinformation," Gaw added.

Legislation

Separately, proposals to institutionalize Media and Information Literacy (MIL) as core subject in basic and secondary education curriculum have also been introduced at the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Maralit noted that integrating MIL in basic education curriculum faces challenges such as the misconception that it is an educational technology-related subject, lack of training for teachers and the need to consider MIL as tertiary education core subject as well.

But she said the PCO shall work with the public education sector to address these.

“We need the help of MIL experts, specialists, and established organizations to lend their strengths and help us in achieving the kind of Filipino society we wish to see where all are free to realize their best,” Maralit added. — with reports from Xave Gregorio

DISINFORMATION

FAKE NEWS

MISINFORMATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mixed movement in pump prices seen

Mixed movement in pump prices seen

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
A mixed movement in pump prices is expected this week after last week’s price hikes.
Headlines
fbtw
Palace refutes UN panel, says reparations given to WWII 'comfort women'

Palace refutes UN panel, says reparations given to WWII 'comfort women'

By James Relativo | 19 hours ago
The Malacañang, Friday, belied findings published by the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP taps '2 brigades, 6 battalions' in serving warrants to Degamo slay suspects

AFP taps '2 brigades, 6 battalions' in serving warrants to Degamo slay suspects

By James Relativo | 20 hours ago
Orders have already been sent out to the military to form a task force to aid the Philippine National Police in serving warrants...
Headlines
fbtw

Palace bares more appointees

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed new officials in various agencies, including the Department of Agriculture, which he concurrently heads.
Headlines
fbtw
Gas price up P0.40, diesel by P1.50

Gas price up P0.40, diesel by P1.50

By Richmond Mercurio | 5 days ago
Oil companies are jacking up pump prices today following a rollback last week.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fire razes parts of Baguio City Public Market

Fire razes parts of Baguio City Public Market

1 hour ago
According to the city government, the fire started at around 11 p.m. razed “the entire Block 4 and most of Block 3,...
Headlines
fbtw
4 to 5 more Degamo slay suspects being hunted &ndash; PNP

4 to 5 more Degamo slay suspects being hunted – PNP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Police are hunting for four to five more suspects in the brazen shooting that killed Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG seeking US help in oil spill cleanup &nbsp; &nbsp;

PCG seeking US help in oil spill cleanup    

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
The Philippines has formalized its request for help from the United States in containing and cleaning up the oil spill coming...
Headlines
fbtw
Government to study UN panel&rsquo;s view on comfort women issue

Government to study UN panel’s view on comfort women issue

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday vowed to study the findings of the United Nations women’s rights committee stating that...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD ready to give cash aid to 9.3 million indigent families

DSWD ready to give cash aid to 9.3 million indigent families

By Shiela Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development is ready to implement the government’s extended targeted cash transfer...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with