Passenger ferry catches fire off Bohol

Philstar.com
June 18, 2023 | 12:03pm
Passenger ferry catches fire off Bohol
Handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard showed MV Esperanza Star on fire on June 18, 2023
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — A ferry carrying at least 120 passengers and crew members caught fire at sea off Panglao in Bohol, the Philippine Coast Guard said Sunday. 

MV Esperanza Star caught fire at dawn, according to the PCG. Coast Guard personnel were conducting firefighting and rescue operations as of Sunday morning.

Images released by the PCG showed flames and smoke billowing from the ferry. 

The passenger-cargo vessel departed from Port of Lazi in Siquijor en route to the Port of Tagbilaran in Bohol. According to an update from the Coast guard, MV Esperanza Star has 65 passengers and 55 crew members aboard, although the number of passengers may still change.

MV Esperanza Star is owned by Kho Shipping Lines.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

 

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
