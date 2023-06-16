Marcos says to keep agri post until 'systems are in place'

Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos arrives during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Labuan Bajo on May 10, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said Friday he will remain the head of the Department of Agriculture until “systems are in place.”

The chief executive has been holding the agriculture post since he assumed office in June 2022.

According to Marcos, “important” changes have taken place in the agency under his leadership. He, however, acknowledged that more still needs to be done.

Marcos said that structural changes are needed to increase agriculture and fisheries production, and ensure food supply.

“My wish is that when I leave the department, we will have systems in place so we can guarantee the food supply of the Philippines, that the prices are affordable, and that our farmers make a good living,” Marcos said.

“Until we accomplish those, I suppose you will just have to put up with me as the DA secretary,” he added.

The chief also said that he was waiting for volunteers to lead the agriculture department and quipped: “But they don’t want me to leave.”

Early in June, Marcos finally named Gibo Teodoro and Ted Herbosa as the secretaries of the defense and health departments, respectively. — Gaea Katreena Cabico