Metro Manila COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 9.4%

Philstar.com
June 15, 2023 | 5:31pm
Metro Manila COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 9.4%
Hundreds of job seekers flock to a mall in Marikina City to apply for jobs during a job fair held on June 12, 2023 in celebration of Independence Day.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 and the rate of bed occupancy in Metro Manila decreased in the past week, the OCTA Research group said Thursday.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the capital region was down to 9.4% on June 13 from 14.6% on June 6, according to OCTA Research fellow Guido David.

The World Health Organization recommends a positivity rate of 5% or below to ensure the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 is under control.

David also said that hospital bed occupancy in the capital region decreased to 24.1% from 25.5%.

“The National Capital Region remained at low risk,” he said.

The Department of Health reported 6,630 COVID-19 cases from June 5 to 11, with an average of 947 infections a day. The average was 27% lower than the cases logged from May 29 to June 4.

The Philippines has confirmed over 4.1 million COVID-19 cases, including 66,481 deaths, since the pandemic started in early 2020. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
 

