^

Headlines

New health chief Herbosa vows to to pay nurses 'correctly' to make them stay

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
June 8, 2023 | 5:34pm
New health chief Herbosa vows to to pay nurses 'correctly' to make them stay
Health workers wearing protective gear march towards the state university grounds in Manila on July 27, 2020, ahead of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address in Congress.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The new secretary of the Department of Health promised Thursday to give healthcare workers more competitive salaries to encourage them to stay in the Philippines.

Many Filipino healthcare workers—especially nurses—seek employment abroad as they are often overworked but underpaid.

To encourage them to serve the country, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the government “needs to pay them correctly.”

“Our nurses are world class. They’re being asked by presidents of other countries. They should be serving the Filipino people. We should be the ones paying them the salaries those guys are paying them,” Herbosa said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

But Herbosa stressed that he cannot prevent health workers from leaving the country.

“If a nurse wants to go abroad to get a salary that I cannot give, I should not stop that person… So I will search for the solution on what will make them stay,” he said.

Over 100,000 nurses in the private sector earn P537 per day in Metro Manila and much lower in areas outside the capital region, according to the Filipino Nurses United. Nurses in the government sector, although they have relatively higher pay, suffer from work and patient overload.

To address the lack of health workers in the country, Herbosa said he is looking at the possibility of allowing nursing graduates who have yet to pass the licensure exam to work in the government.

“In the government, you can’t work without a license. But I’m willing to take them if they have a diploma,” Herbosa said, noting there are around 4,500 vacancies for nurses in the department.

“If you have a diploma from an accredited school, I’ll give you a period of time to pass it… Then you make them work for five years. I’m giving them five years to pass the board,” he added.

COVID-19 benefits

Herbosa also vowed to address the health workers’ delayed COVID-19 benefits.

“I will make sure we continue to have the funding for that so these benefits will be given to them,” he said.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. appointed Herbosa nearly a year after he assumed office.

Herbosa's comments and statements on the pandemic and other national concerns previously drew backlash.

These incidents were when Herbosa shared “fake news” about COVID-19 infections, poked fun at a person who died while lining up at a community pantry and shared a rape joke on Facebook.

In August 2021, Herbosa shared a tweet thanking health workers, but wrote on his caption: “except those who protested.” 

In a tweet, he apologized for earlier statements and called for the public's support.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

TED HERBOSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Public barbs by UniTeam leaders signal brewing showdown

Public barbs by UniTeam leaders signal brewing showdown

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
Allies of House Speaker Martin Romualdez have again rushed to publicly defend him, this time from a perceived slight from...
Headlines
fbtw
TVJ&rsquo;s &lsquo;Dabarkads&rsquo; now on TV5

TVJ’s ‘Dabarkads’ now on TV5

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 19 hours ago
Following their departure from production company Television and Production Exponent Inc., Eat Bulaga’s main hosts –...
Headlines
fbtw
New DND chief Gibo says he won&rsquo;t reinstate UP-DND accord

New DND chief Gibo says he won’t reinstate UP-DND accord

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Newly-appointed Defense Secretary Gilbert "Gibo" Teodoro Jr. on Thursday rejected the possibility of bringing back the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
For Philippine citizens to be eligible for visa-free entry, they must have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years...
Headlines
fbtw
Alert Level 3 raised over Mayon, eruption possible

Alert Level 3 raised over Mayon, eruption possible

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Just this Monday, the institute placed Mayon under Alert Level 2 due to increasing unrest.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272429
            [Title] => Israel awaits cues from Philippines’ Horizon 3 in defense assistance
            [Summary] => Tel Aviv hopes “to see a continuation of Israeli involvement” in the modernization program.

            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 18:55:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807382
            [AuthorName] => Kaycee Valmonte
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/05/israeli-fm-eli-cohen-lands-manila-sunday-evening-04-june-2023-2-day-official-visit-israeli-ambassador-ilan-fluss-left-welcomes-fm-cohen-right-upon-his-arrivaljpeg_2023-06-05_10-15-39376_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272428
            [Title] => Protected area designation, non-attainment area guidelines for oil spill-hit VIP sought
            [Summary] => Parts of VIP are currently marine protected areas, but Protect VIP Network wants the entire marine corridor to be declared a maritime protected area under the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas Act.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 18:39:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805246
            [AuthorName] => Gaea Katreena Cabico
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/100-days-vio_2023-06-08_18-35-12_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272417
            [Title] => ‘Chedeng’ intensifies to typhoon, but heavy rain not expected
            [Summary] => As of PAGASA’s 5 p.m. weather update, the typhoon is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon although conditions may change depending on its movement. 

            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 17:50:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/fyfsuvhaiaamiyg_2023-06-08_17-28-32_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272421
            [Title] => Here’s what to do in case of ashfall, according to DOH
            [Summary] => With activity once again ramping up in Taal and Mayon, there are increasing concerns over what to do if an ashfall.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 17:47:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/afp-mayon-june-8_2023-06-08_17-50-21222_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272414
            [Title] => 2 courses soon out to teach adult Filipinos financial literacy
            [Summary] => In a press release on Thursday, outgoing TESDA Director-General Danilo Cruz said the project “targets to improve the financial health and capability of over 4 million tech-voc learners.”
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-08 17:46:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/h13112023_2023-06-08_17-46-35548_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Israel awaits cues from Philippines&rsquo; Horizon 3 in defense assistance

Israel awaits cues from Philippines’ Horizon 3 in defense assistance

By Kaycee Valmonte | 56 minutes ago
Tel Aviv hopes “to see a continuation of Israeli involvement” in the modernization program.
Headlines
fbtw
Protected area designation, non-attainment area guidelines for oil spill-hit VIP sought

Protected area designation, non-attainment area guidelines for oil spill-hit VIP sought

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Parts of VIP are currently marine protected areas, but Protect VIP Network wants the entire marine corridor to be declared...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Chedeng&rsquo; intensifies to typhoon, but heavy rain not expected

‘Chedeng’ intensifies to typhoon, but heavy rain not expected

2 hours ago
As of PAGASA’s 5 p.m. weather update, the typhoon is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon although conditions may...
Headlines
fbtw
Here&rsquo;s what to do in case of ashfall, according to DOH

Here’s what to do in case of ashfall, according to DOH

2 hours ago
With activity once again ramping up in Taal and Mayon, there are increasing concerns over what to do if an ashfall.
Headlines
fbtw
2 courses soon out to teach adult Filipinos financial literacy

2 courses soon out to teach adult Filipinos financial literacy

2 hours ago
In a press release on Thursday, outgoing TESDA Director-General Danilo Cruz said the project “targets to improve the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with