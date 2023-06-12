^

Headlines

On Independence Day, top officials dream of freedom from social ills

Philstar.com
June 12, 2023 | 5:02pm
On Independence Day, top officials dream of freedom from social ills
The colors of the Philippine flag shines bright on the façade of the National Museum for Fine Arts in Manila on Friday night, days before the 125th celebration of the Philippine Independence on June 10, 2023
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Top officials of the country in their Independence Day messages sought to address various social ills that keep Filipinos from truly being free, which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said “stand in the way of human development.”

In his speech at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila, Marcos said the Philippines is “not as free as we would like to profess and to believe” as poverty, inadequate economic opportunities, disabling living conditions, inequality and apathy still reign.

But he assured that the government will work to remove these chains still bounding Filipinos.

“We will strive to remove the unfreedoms. We will aim to feed the hungry, free the bound, and banish poverty,” Marcos said. “Through wise policies, we will foster a highly conducive and enabling environment in which the exercise of true human compassion shall allow for the full development of the Filipino.”

In her Independence Day message, Vice President Sara Duterte also took aim at “the chains of poverty, insurgency, drug addiction, and other threats to our national security.”

“Let us rally behind our education sector to enable our children and youth to break free from the dangers of armed struggle so that they can realize their full potential and serve as agents of positive change in society,” said Duterte, who is also vice-chairperson of the controversial anti-communist task force that her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, created.

The younger Duterte also thanked the heroes who “continue to fight for our freedom from terrorism, criminality, corruption, and local communism” and who “remained unwavering in securing the gains of our development across public health, economy, peace and order, and governance.”

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said in his speech at Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan said freedom and its benefits must be shared and protected by all.

“This power should be used to watch out for their freedom in the broader and deeper sense of it — freedom not just from invaders, but also from hunger, poverty, fear and lack of justice,” Gesmundo said in Filipino.

He added that if freedoms are only reserved for a few, the country’s independence would be senseless and unfulfilled.

In a short video message, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri assured that the upper chamber will uphold and watch out for the freedom of the country and of every Filipino, particularly the freedom to become a full-fledged and peaceful democracy and the freedom from hunger and poverty.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez echoed his cousin Marcos’ in his speech at Bonifacio Shrine in Manila, saying that there is no true freedom until there are still Filipinos who are experiencing poverty in the country.

“This battle for freedom is not just a revolution against invaders,” Romualdez said in Filipino. “This is also a battle to end hunger. A battle to experience a better life. A battle to ensure a better future.” — Xave Gregorio

ALEXANDER GESMUNDO

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

INDEPENDENCE DAY

JUAN MIGUEL ZUBIRI

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
News from home: Mayon on Alert Level 3 and, finally, a health secretary

News from home: Mayon on Alert Level 3 and, finally, a health secretary

By Kaycee Valmonte | 23 hours ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Shorter school year sought to allow return to old school calendar

Shorter school year sought to allow return to old school calendar

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
A teachers’ organization is asking the Department of Education to shorten the next school year to allow the return...
Headlines
fbtw
Phivolcs: No Pinatubo-like eruption for Mayon

Phivolcs: No Pinatubo-like eruption for Mayon

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
While Mayon Volcano in Albay is expected to continue exhibiting heightened activity, the likelihood of a violent eruption...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Chinese government can&rsquo;t cut off power in the Philippines with a button

Fact check: Chinese government can’t cut off power in the Philippines with a button

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
According to a statement by the Presidential Communications Office on May 16, Marcos merely agreed with Sen. Raffy Tulfo to study...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting OFWs

Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting OFWs

By Alexis Romero | 4 days ago
The Philippines will enhance ties with countries hosting overseas Filipino workers, President Marcos vowed yesterday as he...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273345
            [Title] => Extremely early presidential survey places Sara Duterte as top contender for 2028
            [Summary] => In at least the past three presidential elections, early pre-survey polls were rarely reliable predictors of the final outcome of the vote as many events may still transpire in the political arena.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-12 17:55:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806909
            [AuthorName] => Xave Gregorio
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/19/sara-duterte_2023-05-19_16-44-34415_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273339
            [Title] => Danger zone around Mayon expanded to 7 km
            [Summary] => The provincial government of Albay has expanded the danger zone surrounding the Mayon volcano to a radius of seven kilometers as it prepares to evacuate residents following increased activity from the volcano.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-12 17:23:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/12/mayon-evacuate-2_2023-06-12_16-59-02_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273323
            [Title] => Biazon gets final salute as soldier & statesman who answered call of duty
            [Summary] => “Throughout his decades-long service to the Filipino nation, Sen. Biazon embodied patriotism, integrity, and commitment to the protection of the country's freedom and its democratic institutions,” the DND said.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-12 15:51:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807493
            [AuthorName] => Cristina Chi
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/12/biazon-pna-wave_2023-06-12_15-54-5955_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273321
            [Title] => ‘Chedeng’ out of PAR, but rains to persist over some areas
            [Summary] => The southwest monsoon enhanced by habagat and a possible frontal system north of extreme northern Luzon is forecast to bring rains over some areas in western Luzon
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-12 12:54:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/12/pagasa-satellite_2023-06-12_12-50-55_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273318
            [Title] => More than 14k persons displaced as Mayon spews lava
            [Summary] => NDRRMC estimated that in total, around 14,300 residents or nearly 4,000 families have been affected by increased unrest from Mayon. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-12 12:34:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807493
            [AuthorName] => Cristina Chi
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/12/mayon-evacuate_2023-06-12_12-18-53_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Extremely early presidential survey places Sara Duterte as top contender for 2028

Extremely early presidential survey places Sara Duterte as top contender for 2028

By Xave Gregorio | 21 minutes ago
In at least the past three presidential elections, early pre-survey polls were rarely reliable predictors of the final outcome...
Headlines
fbtw
Danger zone around Mayon expanded to 7 km

Danger zone around Mayon expanded to 7 km

53 minutes ago
The provincial government of Albay has expanded the danger zone surrounding the Mayon volcano to a radius of seven kilometers...
Headlines
fbtw
Biazon gets final salute as soldier & statesman who answered call of duty

Biazon gets final salute as soldier & statesman who answered call of duty

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
“Throughout his decades-long service to the Filipino nation, Sen. Biazon embodied patriotism, integrity, and commitment...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Chedeng&rsquo; out of PAR, but rains to persist over some areas

‘Chedeng’ out of PAR, but rains to persist over some areas

5 hours ago
The southwest monsoon enhanced by habagat and a possible frontal system north of extreme northern Luzon is forecast to bring...
Headlines
fbtw
More than 14k persons displaced as Mayon spews lava

More than 14k persons displaced as Mayon spews lava

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
NDRRMC estimated that in total, around 14,300 residents or nearly 4,000 families have been affected by increased unrest from...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with