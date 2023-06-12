Independence Day: Relive history with DOT's new Intramuros Pass

MANILA, Philippines — Intramuros, a historic and iconic landmark in Manila, is set to receive a boost in tourism as online travel booking platform Klook introduces the Intramuros Pass. The initiative aims to reignite domestic travel and empower Filipinos to reconnect with their country's beauty and historical heritage.

“At Klook, we believe that immersing ourselves in culture plays a part in our pursuit of our own definition of joy. Beyond its leisurely benefits, travel has the power to connect us to our roots, allowing us to delve deeper into the story of our ancestors, ultimately fostering a sense of national pride,” said Michelle Ho, General Manager of Klook Philippines and Thailand.

In collaboration with the Intramuros Administration, the Klook Intramuros Pass offers access to the top attractions within the iconic walled city, enabling tourists to customize their own journey through Philippine history.

Fort Santiago, Baluarte de San Diego, Casa Manila Museum, Museo de Intramuros, Heirloom Filipiniana and Barong Rental, BamBike Tour, and the White Knight Electric Chariot Tour are among the highlights included in the pass.

Aligned with the Department of Tourism’s goal to highlight the Philippines as a destination with a diverse culture that can offer immersive and purposeful experiences, Klook also announces its newest campaign "PILIPinas but Make It Klook," where visitors can experience true Filipino hospitality through proudly-Filipino activities and historic hotel and accommodations.

“Efforts like these are essential in strengthening our tourism industry. We are happy that the private sector is empowering the Filipinos to rediscover the beauty of our country and highlighting the various aspects of what the Philippines can offer,” said lawyer Mae Elaine Bathan, undersecretary for Legal and Special Concerns and chief of staff of the Philippine Department of Tourism.

As part of the campaign, visitors can enjoy discounts of up to P12,000 on hotels across the country. To celebrate Philippine Independence Day on June 12, 2023, Klook is offering a Buy 1 Take 1 promotion for the first 100 customers who purchase the new and exclusive Klook Intramuros Pass between June 8 and June 18, 2023.

Atty. Joan Padilla, Administrator of Intramuros, expressed excitement about the partnership, stressing the mission to preserve the historical and cultural significance of Intramuros.

“Our mission is to protect and conserve the historical and cultural value and significance of Intramuros, as we believe in the importance of being knowledgeable of our nation’s history. Partnering with Klook gives not just Filipinos but foreigners access to the rich history of the different historical hotspots Intramuros has to offer,” she said.

“By bringing the Intramuros Pass online via the Klook platform, we aim to make it easier and even more convenient for everyone to explore more of Manila and the rich history behind these iconic walls around Intramuros,” Ho concluded.

