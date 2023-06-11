^

Headlines

Juan Luna’s long-lost masterpiece unveiled at Ayala Museum Multimedia Show

Lisa Guerrero Nakpil - The Philippine Star
June 11, 2023 | 12:00am
Juan Lunaâs long-lost masterpiece unveiled at Ayala Museum Multimedia Show
Juan Luna’s long-lost masterpiece, ‘Hymen, oh Hyménée! (Roman Wedding)’ was unveiled by Ayala Museum with León Gallery in time for the 125th year of Philippine nationhood. The immersive exhibit ‘Splendor: Juan Luna, Painter as Hero’ opens to the public on June 12.

MANILA, Philippines — In time for the 125th year of Philippine independence, Ayala Museum with the cooperation of León Gallery unveiled last night Juan Luna’s long-lost masterpiece for the first time in the country.

Titled “Hymen, oh Hyménée!” or “Roman Wedding,” it has been widely revered by art collectors as the holy grail of Filipino art. The work was last seen in public 132 years ago in Paris at the iconic Universal Exposition that also gave the world the Eiffel Tower, before the painting disappeared into private hands and became the stuff of legend.

“Hymen, oh Hyménée!” is now the subject of an immersive, single-work exhibition at Ayala Museum, titled “Splendor: Juan Luna, Painter as Hero.” The show opens to the public tomorrow, June 12.

It was with this work that Luna would be catapulted officially into the league of “master painter,” cementing his standing in the world’s artistic capital.

Once again, it confirmed his undeniable genius and artistry in the face of racial bias – an all-too familiar predicament Filipinos all over the world face even today. Juan Luna’s victories, to quote historian Ambeth R. Ocampo, “produced a groundswell of pride in his countrymen that resonates to our times in much the same way as Lea Salonga’s triumph on the West End and Broadway, Manny Pacquiao’s conquest of World Boxing and, last but not the least, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz’s bringing home the first Olympic Gold to a proud and grateful nation.”

Find of the century

The quest for “Hymen, oh Hyménée!” by art collector Jaime Ponce de Leon, founder and director of León Gallery, was first a dream and later an obsession that found him following leads and clues across Europe for close to 10 years. The chase would come to fruition when he finally acquired the legendary artwork in 2017, but it sat in a crate in his storeroom waiting for the perfect moment to reveal itself.

In 2022, thanks to extraordinary circumstances that led to an unprecedented long-term loan to Ayala Museum, that perfect time had come with the impending commemoration of the 125th anniversary of Philippine nationhood in 2023.

“It is uncommon to have an exhibition solely about an individual work of art,” said Ma. Elizabeth “Mariles” Gustilo of Ayala Museum. “But a long-lost cultural treasure like ‘Hymen, oh Hyménée!’ clearly has stories to tell about a time and place not our own and yet reveals how much has remained the same,” she added.

Ayala Museum’s exhibition “Splendor: Juan Luna, Painter as Hero,” with exhibition design by scenographer Gino Gonzales, analyzes this single work of art around three themes: the world of 1889; Juan Luna, the painter, as hero; and the complex imagery of the painting inspired by a Roman wedding feast.

The exhibition is co-presented by Ayala Corporation, Ayala Land Inc. and Insular Life (InLife) with major support by BPI and SMEG. It runs until Dec. 31, 2023.

A substantive and handsome catalog with essays by historian Ambeth Ocampo, film director Martin Arnaldo and curators Ditas Samson, Tenten Mina and Jei Ente capture this watershed moment in the artist’s life and, by implication, our nation’s history, Gustilo shared. A documentary by Martin Arnaldo, shown in the Samsung Premiere Room of the exhibition space and to be aired on CNN Philippines on July 8 (with replays on July 9 and 10), traces the recovery of the artwork while at the same time captures the dilemma of the late 19th century Filipino diaspora like Juan Luna, which arguably is still true for his countrymen living and working abroad today. A video tour, decoding the painting’s rich imagery, voiced by Ocampo, will also be available for viewing on Ayala Museum’s website.

To commemorate the 125th anniversary of Philippine nationhood, Ayala Museum will be free to the public on the opening day of “Splendor: Juan Luna, Painter as Hero” tomorrow, June 12.

AYALA MUSEUM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW inks partnerships on entrepreneurship programs, skills training for OFWs

DMW inks partnerships on entrepreneurship programs, skills training for OFWs

3 days ago
On National Migrant Workers’ Day, the Department of Migrant Workers forged several partnerships – from the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
'Chedeng' maintains strength, to exit PAR within 2 days

'Chedeng' maintains strength, to exit PAR within 2 days

9 hours ago
Typhoon Chedeng continues to keep its strength as it accelerates north northeastward over the Philippine Sea, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. promises to work for improved ties with OFW host countries

Marcos Jr. promises to work for improved ties with OFW host countries

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 days ago
The government on Wednesday recognized the challenges that come with choosing to work overseas to provide for their families....
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: Kuwait can &lsquo;do more&rsquo; to protect Filipino migrant workers

DFA: Kuwait can ‘do more’ to protect Filipino migrant workers

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 days ago
The Philippine embassy in Kuwait estimates that at least one in every 400 Filipino household worker try to escape from their...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273029
            [Title] => Outage outrage: Enrile wants all airport execs fired
            [Summary] => President Marcos should fire all airport officials following another embarrassing power outage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport last Friday, according to Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-11 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804761
            [AuthorName] => Helen Flores
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/10/1_2023-06-10_22-55-36436_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273028
            [Title] => Marcos asks residents to follow evacuate orders
            [Summary] => Amid mounting concerns over a potential “hazardous eruption,” President Marcos appealed to residents near Mayon Volcano in Albay yesterday to follow local orders to evacuate, as state seismologists discovered the emergence of a newly formed lava dome – a grim indicator of escalating volcanic unrest.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-11 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804761
            [AuthorName] => Helen Flores
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/10/2_2023-06-10_22-46-1497_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273022
            [Title] => Free train rides, new routes bared for June 12
            [Summary] => All three rail transport lines in the National Capital Region have announced free rides to commuters tomorrow in commemoration of the country’s 125th Independence Day.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-11 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807689
            [AuthorName] => Mark Ernest Villeza
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/10/4_2023-06-10_22-33-18234_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273017
            [Title] => Shorter school year sought to allow return to old school calendar
            [Summary] =>  A teachers’ organization is asking the Department of Education to shorten the next school year to allow the return to the old June-to-March schedule.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-11 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804764
            [AuthorName] => Janvic Mateo
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/10/5_2023-06-10_22-27-31704_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273013
            [Title] => Chedeng to leave Philippines, boost monsoon – PAGASA
            [Summary] => Typhoon Chedeng is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by tonight or early tomorrow morning but may boost the southwest monsoon and bring rains over many parts of the country.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-11 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805663
            [AuthorName] => Romina Cabrera
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/10/6_2023-06-10_22-22-29956_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Outage outrage: Enrile wants all airport execs fired

Outage outrage: Enrile wants all airport execs fired

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
President Marcos should fire all airport officials following another embarrassing power outage at the Ninoy Aquino International...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos asks residents to follow evacuate orders

Marcos asks residents to follow evacuate orders

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Amid mounting concerns over a potential “hazardous eruption,” President Marcos appealed to residents near Mayon...
Headlines
fbtw
Free train rides, new routes bared for June 12

Free train rides, new routes bared for June 12

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
All three rail transport lines in the National Capital Region have announced free rides to commuters tomorrow in commemoration...
Headlines
fbtw
Shorter school year sought to allow return to old school calendar

Shorter school year sought to allow return to old school calendar

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
A teachers’ organization is asking the Department of Education to shorten the next school year to allow the return...
Headlines
fbtw
Chedeng to leave Philippines, boost monsoon &ndash; PAGASA

Chedeng to leave Philippines, boost monsoon – PAGASA

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
Typhoon Chedeng is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by tonight or early tomorrow morning but may boost...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with