CAAP bars flight 10,000 feet from Taal, Mayon and Kanlaon surfaces

MANILA, Philippines — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has barred pilots from flying 10,000 feet from the surfaces of Mayon, Taal and Kanlaon volcanoes due to continued unrest observed in these areas that could be hazardous to aircraft.

CAAP has issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) to alert flying aircraft of the current alert levels amid the ongoing unrest in the three volcanos, according to CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio at a Laging Handa briefing.

This comes after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Monday raised the alert level for Mayon from Level 1 to Level 2 or "increasing unrest," based on the increased sulfur emissions and rockfalls from the summit’s lava dome.

Phivolcs has also monitored increased activity in Taal Volcano in Batangas, but has kept its alert level at Level 1, which means “it is still in abnormal condition” and “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas.”

Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island has been on Alert Level 1 since 2020 and has been producing "low-frequency" volcanic earthquakes, but Phivolcs observed an increase in sulfur dioxide emissions over the weekend.

From 5 a.m. on Monday to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Phivolcs said it has recorded 5 volcanic earthquakes at Kanlaon Volcano.

Philvolcs has advised the public to avoid entering the six-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone around Mayon Volcano to minimize risks from sudden explosions, rockfall and landslides.

The public should also avoid entry into the four-kilometer permanent danger zone around the Taal and Kanlaon volcanoes, according to the Phivolcs advisories.