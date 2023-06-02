Ateneo still leads Philippine universities in real-world impact ranking

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo de Manila University remained the highest-placed Philippine educational institution in a global ranking that measures the contributions of universities to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Ateneo was the highest-rated Philippine university in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings for the third year in a row.

The Jesuit-run university scored 79.1 out of 100 and placed in the 201-300 bracket. Last year, it was in the 100-200 bracket.

De La Salle University and the University of the Philippines placed in the 400-601 bracket.

Other Philippine higher education institutions in the 2023 THE Impact Rankings were the following:

Batangas State University (601-800)

Leyte Normal University (601-800)

Mariano Marcos State University (601-800)

University of Santo Tomas (601-800)

Tarlac Agricultural University (601-800)

Central Luzon State University (801-1000)

Mapúa University (801-1000)

Philippine Normal University (801-1000)

Saint Louis University (801-1000)

Benguet State University (1001+)

Bulacan State University (1001+)

Cebu Technological University (1001+)

Central Bicol State University of Agriculture (1001+)

Central Philippine University (1001+)

Central Philippine State University (1001+)

University of Eastern Visayas (1001+)

Isabela State University (1001+)

Lyceum-Northwestern University (1001+)

Mindanao State University - Ilagan Institute of Technology (1001+)

Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology (1001+)

San Beda University (1001+)

University of San Carlos (1001+)

University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines (1001+)

Southern Leyte State University (1001+)

St. Paul University Philippines (1001+)

Visayas State University (1001+)

Australia’s Western Sydney University led the overall ranking for the second year in a row. It was followed by the United Kingdom’s University of Manchester and Canada’s Queens University.

THE Impact Rankings evaluate the success of universities in delivering the 17 SDGs. These goals include no poverty, zero-hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace, justice and strong institutions, and partnerships for the goals.

A total of 1,591 institutions participated in the ranking.