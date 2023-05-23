^

Headlines

'War on drugs' victims’ kin ‘unanimously’ support ICC investigation

Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 6:34pm
'War on drugs' victimsâ€™ kin â€˜unanimouslyâ€™ support ICC investigation
This photo shows a memorial with the names of the victims of extra-judicial killings.
Karapatan, Release

MANILA, Philippines — Families of the victims of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s "war on drugs" unanimously support an investigation by the International Criminal Court into alleged crimes against humanity committed in the country.

The ICC’s Victims Participation and Reparation Section (VPRS) has submitted to the Appeals Chamber a report on May 22 on victims’ representation on whether the investigation into the Philippines should be confirmed, amended or reversed.

Drawing from five victim representation on behalf of 350 individual victims and 165 families, the VPRS said it found that “victims unanimously support an ICC investigation into crimes against humanity allegedly committed in the context of the [“war on drugs”] in the Philippines.”

“As a result, victims request the Chamber to confirm the Article 18(2) Decision,” it said. The chamber recently denied the Philippines’ request to suspend the international court’s investigation on the drug war. 

Principal counsel for the victims Paolina Massidda has earlier echoed the request of ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan in asking the Appeals Chamber to dismiss the Philippine government’s plea and uphold the Pre-Trial Chamber’s decision to resume investigation into the Philippines.

In the report, the VPRS illustrated how local institutions still fail to serve justice even under the new administration. “In the words of the victims, ‘justice and accountability in the Philippines remain largely elusive and victims and victims’ families face enormous difficulties in seeking accountability using available domestic legal remedies,” it said.

From police refusing to authenticate documents their offices have previously issued to stories of how authorities would make them sign a document agreeing to close the case of their loved ones because they do not know who the perpetrator was—families of those killed under Duterte’s “war on drugs” recounted their difficult experiences in trying to seek justice back home. 

“If they had helped us here in the Philippines, if we had felt their care, assistance, support, this wouldn’t have escalated and reached a court outside the country,” one statement from a victim read. 

The victims also reported feeling unsafe as there are still instances where police intimidate them even in their communities, while others say they have been pressured not to file cases—affecting their morale.
 
They also raised that even with the new administration under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., “inaction continues” and no prospect to obtain justice at domestic level is seen in the current government.

The UP Third World Studies Center's latest report showed there have been 294 total reported drug-related killings under Marcos Jr., with 11 recorded just last May 8 to 15. 

RELATED: Karapatan: Marcos recognition of drug war abuses 'empty rhetoric'

“President Marcos has not eschewed Operation Tokhang and has made no overt action to prosecute or hold accountable any of the top officials or to review the policy,” one of the victim representations said. 

— Kaycee Valmonte with Kristine Joy Patag

DRUG WAR

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Mawar' still 2,300 km away from east of Visayas; headed to Guam

'Mawar' still 2,300 km away from east of Visayas; headed to Guam

8 hours ago
For now, Guam is preparing for a “possible direct hit” of the typhoon.
Headlines
fbtw
Cyclone to develop into super typhoon in 24 hours

Cyclone to develop into super typhoon in 24 hours

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The tropical cyclone outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) is expected to develop into a super typhoon within...
Headlines
fbtw
Napoles gets up to 54 years over &lsquo;pork&rsquo;

Napoles gets up to 54 years over ‘pork’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
Detained businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles will remain imprisoned for graft and malversation of public funds over alleged misuse...
Headlines
fbtw
Fire razes central post office; National IDs among destroyed

Fire razes central post office; National IDs among destroyed

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
A nearly eight-hour fire yesterday destroyed almost the entire Central Post Office building in Manila, a structure of historical...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayor Lacuna: Condos, commercial buildings not allowed on Manila Central Post Office site

Mayor Lacuna: Condos, commercial buildings not allowed on Manila Central Post Office site

By Rosette Adel | 9 hours ago
Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan on Monday said the site of the Manila Central Post Office is protected by zoning and heritage...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Arrival of bivalent COVID vaccines delayed due to permits &ndash; DOH

Arrival of bivalent COVID vaccines delayed due to permits – DOH

3 hours ago
“Rest assured that the [department] is exhausting all efforts to receive the vaccines by the end of the month,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Court clears 43 farmers arrested in bloody Kidapawan protest dispersal

Court clears 43 farmers arrested in bloody Kidapawan protest dispersal

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
A local court has cleared 43 Kidapawan farmers charged of assaulting police officers during an April 2016 rally, where protesters...
Headlines
fbtw
Malaca&ntilde;ang insists sugar importation aboveboard, sugar order not needed to import

Malacañang insists sugar importation aboveboard, sugar order not needed to import

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
“To us, in the Office of the President, we have committed no irregularity, no violation when we issued that sugar order....
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD, Coast Guard prepare for typhoon &lsquo;Mawar&rsquo; response

DSWD, Coast Guard prepare for typhoon ‘Mawar’ response

By Kaycee Valmonte | 6 hours ago
The country is monitoring typhoon “Mawar,” a strong cyclone expected to enter the Philippines’ monitoring...
Headlines
fbtw
Veteran journalist Joe Torres named PIA chief

Veteran journalist Joe Torres named PIA chief

6 hours ago
Most recently editor-at-large for Catholic news stie LiCAS.news and managing editor of Union of Catholic Asian News, Torres...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with