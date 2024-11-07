Garma's lawyers refute coercion claims in Grijaldo's drug war reward system testimony

MANILA, Philippines — Two of retired Police Colonel Royina Garma’s legal counsel denied allegations that two chairmen of the House Quad Committee pressured former police city chief Hector Grijaldo to support Garma’s claims about the drug war reward system.

In a joint statement submitted to the committee, Garma’s lawyers stated that no coercion or harassment occurred during the interactions between Hector Girjaldo and Reps. Dan Fernandez (Santa Rosa, Lone District) and Bienvenido Abante (Manila, 6th District).

“At no point did any of the congressmen attempt to pressure Mr. Grijaldo into conforming to a predetermined narrative,” the statement read.

Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro (Batangas, 2nd District) bared the statement at the hearing on Thursday. The lawyers are Emerito Quilang and Rotciv Cumigad.

These two lawyers were present at the meeting Grijaldo had with Garma, Fernandez and Abante prior to the mega panel’s hearing on October 22.

“The discussions were focused on ensuring clarity and understanding of Colonel Garma’s affidavit, particularly regarding any knowledge Colonel Grijaldo might have about the reward system mentioned in it,” they said.

Fernandez and Abante had previously said at a press conference on October 29 that the meeting was part of the “vetting process” conducted by the House Quad Committee with its resource persons.

According to Fernandez, it was Garma who suggested inviting “her friend” Grijaldo, saying he could corroborate her claims.

At the same press conference, Abante said he remembers Grijaldo even telling them “he knows a lot.”

Luistro said that the lawyers’ joint statement clears Abante and Fernandez from the allegations of grave coercion and harassment made against them by Grijaldo.

She also urged them to "take the necessary action" to penalize the “perjured” or false statement made by Grijaldo during the Senate inquiry.

The former Mandaluyong City police chief made the statement under oath during the Senate’s first hearing on October 28 regarding the Duterte administration’s war on drugs campaign.

Grijaldo was absent from the tenth public hearing of the House Quad Committee on November 7. His legal counsel submitted medical certificates indicating he is suffering from shoulder pain but did not provide an excuse letter with specific dates.

He was invited not only for his knowledge of the reward system incentivizing police for killing drug suspects but also for his role as city police chief during the 2020 assassination of Wesley Barayuga, former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board secretary, allegedly due to ties to the drug trade.

Garma, the former PCSO general manager, was implicated in planning the killing of Barayuga, along with former National Police Commission Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo. Garma also identified Leonardo as the person responsible for implementing the reward system.

