^

Headlines

OFWs affected by Kuwait visa suspension to receive gov’t aid

Philstar.com
May 19, 2023 | 6:02pm
OFWs affected by Kuwait visa suspension to receive govâ€™t aid
This August 3, 2022 handout photo from the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait shows the repatriation of 288 Filipinos from Kuwait.
Philippine Embassy in Kuwait Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers announced Friday that it will be handing out cash aid, employment and livelihood assistance to 815 Filipinos who were bound for Kuwait but got stuck in the Philippines as the Gulf state suspended the issuance of new work and entry visas for Filipinos.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said in a virtual news briefing that each of the 815 Filipinos bound for Kuwait — 514 of whom were supposed to be deployed as domestic workers — who have already received their overseas employment certificate will be given P30,000 each.

“This will hopefully help their families and also offset some of the costs involved in the application process,” Ople said.

Migrant Workers Undersecretary Hans Cacdac added that they are working with recruitment agencies to find other job opportunities for those directly affected by Kuwait’s visa suspension that stemmed from the Philippines’ alleged violation of a labor deal.

Cacdac said Filipino workers are being evaluated for their skill sets, job preferences and willingness to take on another job.

Meanwhile, those who are interested in establishing a business here will also be assisted, Cacdac said.

Ople said the Migrant Workers Office in Kuwait approved from January to April 2,849 job orders, which are at various stages of the processing of contracts.

Cacdac said they will be coordinating with other government agencies to find aid for Filipino workers who are part of this group. — Xave Gregorio

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

KUWAIT

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte leaves Lakas-CMD, tells political leaders to focus on work

Duterte leaves Lakas-CMD, tells political leaders to focus on work

11 hours ago
"I am grateful to all the party members for the support that also once demonstrated that unity is possible to advance our...
Headlines
fbtw
Major parties rush to pledge unity, loyalty as drama shakes House

Major parties rush to pledge unity, loyalty as drama shakes House

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, chairperson of Lakas-CMD where Arroyo sits as president emerita and Romualdez is president,...
Headlines
fbtw
EDCA sites not US bases &ndash; envoy

EDCA sites not US bases – envoy

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
United States Ambassador MaryKay Carlson clarified yesterday that the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites in the...
Headlines
fbtw
MMDA chief recommends actress Ria Atayde as next spokesperson

MMDA chief recommends actress Ria Atayde as next spokesperson

By James Relativo | 7 hours ago
Aside from being a TV actress, Ria Atayde might just put another feather in her cap — possibly as the next spokesperson...
Headlines
fbtw
GMA demoted as House senior deputy speaker

GMA demoted as House senior deputy speaker

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
In a sudden turn of events, the leadership of the House of Representatives demoted Wednesday night former president Gloria...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
3 patay sa bumagsak na balete tree

3 patay sa bumagsak na balete tree

By Danilo Garcia | 19 hours ago
Tatlo ang nasawi, kabilang ang isang mag-ama na magkayakap pa nang matagpuan makaraang mabagsakan ang kanilang mga bahay ng...
Headlines
fbtw
Pasyente ng COVID-19 sa PGH, tumataas din

Pasyente ng COVID-19 sa PGH, tumataas din

By Danilo Garcia | 19 hours ago
Inamin ng tagapagsalita ng Philippine Ge­neral Hospital na tumataas din ang bilang ng mga pasyente na naa-admit sa kanilang...
Headlines
fbtw
3 dayuhan, 2 Pinay timbog sa cryptocurrency scam

3 dayuhan, 2 Pinay timbog sa cryptocurrency scam

By Doris Franche-Borja | 19 hours ago
Natimbog ng mga tauhan ng Philippine National Police-Anti Cybercrime Group ang limang indibidwal kabilang ang dalawang Israeli...
Headlines
fbtw
9 Pinoy na biktima ng human trafficking, nasagip

9 Pinoy na biktima ng human trafficking, nasagip

By Danilo Garcia | 19 hours ago
Siyam pang Pinoy na biktima ng online at sex trafficking ang nasagip mula sa Malaysia at Thailand at napauwi na ng Pilipinas...
Headlines
fbtw

Ex-PNP general, patay sa sunog

By Mer Layson | 19 hours ago
Patay ang isang da­ting heneral ng Philippine National Police (PNP) matapos na makulong sa nasunog niyang bahay sa Brgy. Tandang Sora, ­Quezon City, kamakalawa ng gabi. 
Headlines
fbtw

Trader na nagpanggap na taga-MMDA, huli sa kotong

By Mer Layson | 19 hours ago
Isang negosyante ang pinosasan ng mga pulis makaraang   magpanggap na taga-Metro Manila Development Authority at kikilan ang isang lady trader sa Quezon City, kamakalawa.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with