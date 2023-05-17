^

Teves faces criminal raps over Degamo killing

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 17, 2023 | 12:25pm
Teves faces criminal raps over Degamo killing
This photo shows Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental, 3rd District).
Facebook / Congressman A. Teves

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:48 p.m.) — The National Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday filed criminal complaints against suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) over the brazen assassination of Mayor Roel Degamo that also left nine others dead and more than a dozen injured.

News5 reported that NBI chief Medardo de Lemos and other agency officials went to the DOJ on Wednesday morning to file the complaint.

“It’s ongoing. The [National Bureau of Investigation is here already. I was told by Director de Lemos that they are coming over to file the complaint,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla told reporters in a chance interview.

Remulla added that Teves is facing multiple murder, multiple frustrated murder and multiple attempted murder complaints.

He also said the prosecution panel has been convened to receive the complaint.

With the complaint now filed, Teves will be given an opprortunity to file his counter-affidavit. But Remulla stressed that this cannot be filed while he is not in the country. Teves, who has been refusing to come back to Manila, also cannot subscribe before Philippine embassies abroad, the justice secretary said.

"He has to come home or they will file the case in court and the warrant will be issued in absentia," Remulla said.

String of criminal raps, a terrorist tag

This is just the latest criminal raps that Teves is facing, as he was earlier tagged in a multiple murder rap over 2019 killings and illegal possession of firearms and explosives complaint. Process to designate him as a terrorist has also started.

Remulla had long named Teves as the alleged mastermind behind the killing of Degamo but he stressed that investigators were being thorough in their case-building.

The filing, which came more than two months since the incident, was also delayed by two days after witness-suspects under government custody clammed up and refused to cooperate with authorities.

Remulla said the suspects “lawyered up” after initially being represented by the Public Attorney's Office. The justice secretary stressed that investigators already secured testimonies significant to the case before the suspects stopped cooperating.

Teves has yet to return to Manila despite criminal allegations against him and a warning of further disciplinary action for his continued absence at the House of Representatives.

Remulla said that Teves would return to Manila on May 17, the same day of the filing, but the suspended lawmaker refuted this and said he will be not coming home. — with reports from News5/Marlene Alcaide

ARNOLFO TEVES

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

ROEL DEGAMO
