Raps vs Teves over Degamo slay under review as witnesses 'lawyer up'

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities might file criminal complaints against suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) over the daylight assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo in March, where nine others were also killed, on Wednesday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

In a streamed press conference on Monday, Remulla admitted there has been a delay in their filing because witness-suspects have “lawyered up” and have since refused to cooperate with authorities.

This has prompted investigators to review statements and review records for the case building.

The justice chief said that the suspects, who were arrested 12-14 days after the shooting, gave statements to prosecutors and National Bureau of Investigation officers when they were brought into government custody. At the time, they were assisted by lawyers from the Public Attorney’s Office.

“So, we were able to build the case. We were able to get the facts within our knowledge and that went very well. We were able to charge them,” Remulla said.

But the suspects were suddenly provided private lawyers, he said. “Some of them have refused to speak already and issued another statement. We suspect they will be changing statements later on, and make recantations of sorts.”

The department however remains confident in its investigation linking Teves to the case, said Remulla who has earlier named the lawmaker from Negros Oriental as the mastermind of the crime.

He stressed that statements on the case were already given prior to suspects “lawyering up,” with PAO lawyers as their counsel at that time. “They already said everything prior to lawyering up so it’s a good thing we already have their statements prior to everything else,” he said.

The DOJ secretary said ten murder complaints against Teves. Raps on frustrated murder and attempted murder will also be filed.

After the complaints have been filed, Teves will be given a chance to file his counter-affidavit, or defense, before the prosecution panel. The prosecutors will then determine whether charges can be brought to court.

Teves, however, has yet to return home despite warning of further disciplinary actions from the House of Representatives due to his continued absence.

The Department of Foreign Affairs last week said the government of Timor-Leste has rejected Teves’ request for an asylum. The lawmaker has appealed this decision.