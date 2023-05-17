^

Headlines

Teves refutes Remulla, says not flying to Manila yet

Philstar.com
May 17, 2023 | 9:37am
Teves refutes Remulla, says not flying to Manila yet
Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental 3rd District) holds a press conference with Atty. Ferdie Topacio in Pasig City on Thursday (January 12, 2023) to plead for his family's safety after receiving reports of an alleged police raid in his residence to seize evidence on his alleged connection to e-sabong.
STAR / File Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:37 a.m.) — Rep. Arnolfo Teves (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) has said that he will not be returning to Manila on Wednesday, refuting the assertion by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Tuesday afternoon. 

Remulla, citing an unnamed source, said that the suspended lawmaker had scheduled a flight back to Manila.

According to a News5 report early Wednesday, Teves has refuted Remulla's statement to the media that he will already board a flight back to the country. Teves also called the claim "fake news,” according to a Radyo Pilipinas interview.

“I don’t know where he got that. He should have asked me, right? What case will they file against me, (a) made-up case,” the embattled lawmaker said in Filipino.

Remulla: He's hiding from charges

In response to Teves' statement, the justice secretary said Wednesday morning that Teves "already had a (plane) ticket." 

"This means he's hiding from the charges. Flight is an indication of guilt," Remulla said in a mix of English and Filipino in an ambush interview with reporters. 

Remulla also said on Tuesday that the government will be filing criminal raps against Teves.

The DOJ last week issued an Interpol notice against Teves to be notified of his whereabouts as he makes entries to countries of different jurisdictions.

This is after the Timor-Leste government rejected Teves’ application for asylum through a protective visa.

Although no charges have been filed yet against Teves, he is a respondent in a murder complaint over 2019 killings, and illegal possession of firearms and of explosives raps pending before the Department of Justice. 

Teves has been tagged in the killing of his political rival Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, which he has repeatedly denied. — Cristina Chi with reports by Kristine Joy Patag

ARNOLFO TEVES JR.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bato blows top over 990 kilos shabu testimony

Bato blows top over 990 kilos shabu testimony

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa blew his top after policemen gave conflicting testimonies during the continuation of the hearing over...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT: Scammers adapt to SIM Registration Act

DICT: Scammers adapt to SIM Registration Act

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Scammers have “re-programmed” their approach to text scams, from sending messages to putting up fake SIM registration...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves might fly back to Philippines 'tomorrow', police alerted &mdash; Remulla

Teves might fly back to Philippines 'tomorrow', police alerted — Remulla

By Kristine Joy Patag | 17 hours ago
Suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) is returning to the Philippines on Wednesday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin...
Headlines
fbtw
Government readies Philippine tourism rebranding

Government readies Philippine tourism rebranding

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The government is set to roll out a rebranding of the tourism campaign after President Marcos approved a five-year plan to...
Headlines
fbtw
Repeated infringements require boosting of sea defenses &ndash; DFA chief

Repeated infringements require boosting of sea defenses – DFA chief

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Maritime cooperation will always be a key feature in Philippines-Japan ties, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Paghiram sa GCash mas pinadali, pinagaan
Sponsored

Paghiram sa GCash mas pinadali, pinagaan

April 22, 2023 - 11:30am
Ngayon, sa paglunsad ng GGives, GLoan at GCredit ng e-wallet app na GCash, mabibigyan ang mas maraming Pilipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Paano &lsquo;di magwaldas ngayong pasko?

Paano ‘di magwaldas ngayong pasko?

By Mer Layson | December 15, 2021 - 8:00am
Narito ang mga pupuweding gawin upang hindi magwaldas ngayong darating na pasko.
Headlines
fbtw
Kahit may pandemya, tuloy and deliber ng Pang-Masa

Kahit may pandemya, tuloy and deliber ng Pang-Masa

By Ronnie M. Halos | December 9, 2021 - 12:00pm
Frontliners din ang mga newspaper vendor. Kahit may pandemya patuloy sila sa pagtitinda para may mabasa ang masa.
Headlines
fbtw
Viva Music & Artist Group Inc. at Believe, pinormalisa ang pakikipagsosyo

Viva Music & Artist Group Inc. at Believe, pinormalisa ang pakikipagsosyo

December 4, 2021 - 9:10am
Pormal nang lumagda ang mga liderato ng mga nangungunang kumpanya sa musika, ang Viva Music & Artist Group Inc. at ang Believe,...
Headlines
fbtw
Kontribusyon ng Pang Masa &lsquo;di nabibilang sa numero

Kontribusyon ng Pang Masa ‘di nabibilang sa numero

By Joy Cantos | December 2, 2021 - 6:02pm
Minsan pa ay pinatunayan ng Pang Masa (PM) na ang kontribusyon nito sa hanay ng mga mamba­basa sa diyaryong tab­loid...
Headlines
fbtw
SM Supermalls marks milestone with the first-ever virtual &lsquo;SuperKids Day&rsquo;

SM Supermalls marks milestone with the first-ever virtual ‘SuperKids Day’

October 20, 2020 - 9:00am
SM Supermalls and its kiddie shoppers across the country recently made history with the celebration of the first-ever virtual...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with