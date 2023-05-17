Teves refutes Remulla, says not flying to Manila yet

Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental 3rd District) holds a press conference with Atty. Ferdie Topacio in Pasig City on Thursday (January 12, 2023) to plead for his family's safety after receiving reports of an alleged police raid in his residence to seize evidence on his alleged connection to e-sabong.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:37 a.m.) — Rep. Arnolfo Teves (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) has said that he will not be returning to Manila on Wednesday, refuting the assertion by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Tuesday afternoon.

Remulla, citing an unnamed source, said that the suspended lawmaker had scheduled a flight back to Manila.

According to a News5 report early Wednesday, Teves has refuted Remulla's statement to the media that he will already board a flight back to the country. Teves also called the claim "fake news,” according to a Radyo Pilipinas interview.

“I don’t know where he got that. He should have asked me, right? What case will they file against me, (a) made-up case,” the embattled lawmaker said in Filipino.

Remulla: He's hiding from charges

In response to Teves' statement, the justice secretary said Wednesday morning that Teves "already had a (plane) ticket."

"This means he's hiding from the charges. Flight is an indication of guilt," Remulla said in a mix of English and Filipino in an ambush interview with reporters.

Remulla also said on Tuesday that the government will be filing criminal raps against Teves.

The DOJ last week issued an Interpol notice against Teves to be notified of his whereabouts as he makes entries to countries of different jurisdictions.

This is after the Timor-Leste government rejected Teves’ application for asylum through a protective visa.

Although no charges have been filed yet against Teves, he is a respondent in a murder complaint over 2019 killings, and illegal possession of firearms and of explosives raps pending before the Department of Justice.

Teves has been tagged in the killing of his political rival Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, which he has repeatedly denied. — Cristina Chi with reports by Kristine Joy Patag