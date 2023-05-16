^

Headlines

Teves might fly back to Philippines 'tomorrow', police alerted — Remulla

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 16, 2023 | 5:44pm
Teves might fly back to Philippines 'tomorrow', police alerted â€” Remulla
Negros Oriental 3rd District Cong. Arnolfo Teves Jr. holds a press conference with Atty. Ferdie Topacio in Pasig City on Thursday (January 12, 2023) to plead for his family's safety after receiving reports of an alleged police raid in his residence to seize evidence on his alleged connection to e-sabong.
STAR / File Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) is returning to the Philippines on Wednesday, May 17, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said, citing a reliable source.

In a press conference streamed on Tuesday afternoon, Remulla said this development is “well and good,” as the lawmaker will be able to personally answer allegations against him.

Remulla said his source has access to flight data into the country.

He added that Teves may be coming in from Timor Leste, where the lawmaker sought a protection visa with intent of asylum but was rejected last week. There are no direct flights between Dili and Manila, which means Teves would have to stopover elsewhere if he were flying into the country from there.

“The countries by which he can enter in and out at this point are already limited by the fact that he is already on Interpol notice and things are becoming more difficult for Mr. Teves to go around. At least that was what told to me by my reliable source,” Remulla added.

The Interpol notice could have also prompted Teves’ return to Manila since his travel is now being monitored. Remulla added that Southeast Asian countries know that the Philippines' Anti-Terrorism Council is looking into designating the lawmaker as a terrorist.

Interpol has several kinds of notices — including red to help find and arrest a wanted person, yellow to help locate missing persons, and blue to collect additional information on a person in relation to a criminal investigation — most of which are for police use only. Teves does not appear in the publicly available database of Yellow and Red notices.       

Police told to ensure Teves' security

The justice chief said that the Philippine National Police has been alerted on Teves’ possible return to the country for his security.

Although no charges have been filed yet against Teves, he is a respondent in a murder complaint over 2019 killings, and illegal possession of firearms and of explosives raps pending before the Department of Justice.

Criminal raps will also be filed against Teves on Wednesday over the brazen assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, where nine other people were killed and more than a dozen were hurt.

Teves has yet to return home despite warning of further disciplinary actions from the House of Representatives due to his continued absence.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ARNIE TEVES

ARNOLFO TEVES

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

NEGROS ORIENTAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Fact check: &lsquo;We give the world our best&rsquo; not final DOT slogan

Fact check: ‘We give the world our best’ not final DOT slogan

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
While Frasco did not distance the DOT from the slogan and threw her support behind the idea, she also said that the department...
Headlines
fbtw
Right to privacy essential to civic space, public participation &mdash; Civic Futures paper

Right to privacy essential to civic space, public participation — Civic Futures paper

By Jonathan de Santos | 2 days ago
ID systems and other registration schemes are susceptible to "function creep", or the use of data collected for a specific...
Headlines
fbtw
Pimentel tries to delay Senate debates on Maharlika Fund bill

Pimentel tries to delay Senate debates on Maharlika Fund bill

By Xave Gregorio | 23 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva had moved to start interpellations on Senate Bill No. 2020, but Senate Minority Leader...
Headlines
fbtw
Heat index hits &lsquo;dangerous&rsquo; level in 14 areas &ndash; Pagasa

Heat index hits ‘dangerous’ level in 14 areas – Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
At least 14 areas experienced “danger” heat index on Saturday, ranging from 42 to 46 degrees Celsius, according...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
In meeting with Marcos, Tulfo suggests gov&rsquo;t to take back operations of power grid

In meeting with Marcos, Tulfo suggests gov’t to take back operations of power grid

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Sen. Raffy Tulfo suggested to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. that the government take back the operations...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Higit 12k kaso ng COVID-19 naitala sa loob ng 1 linggo

Higit 12k kaso ng COVID-19 naitala sa loob ng 1 linggo

By Danilo Garcia | 18 hours ago
Inihayag kahapon ng Department of Health (DOH) na patuloy ang pagsirit ng mga kaso ng COVID-19 makaraang makapagtala ng 12,414...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves patuloy na minamanmanan ng Interpol

Teves patuloy na minamanmanan ng Interpol

18 hours ago
Inihayag ni Undersecretary Alfred Corpus, Exe­cutive Director ng Philippine Center on Transnational Crime Interpol National...
Headlines
fbtw
Buong teritoryo ng Pinas sa West Philippine Sea bakuran na ng boya

Buong teritoryo ng Pinas sa West Philippine Sea bakuran na ng boya

By Joy Cantos | 18 hours ago
Bakuran na ng ‘navigational buoys’ o mga boya ang kabuuan ng teritoryong nasasaklaw ng karagatan ng Pilipinas...
Headlines
fbtw
Kontrata ng Malampaya pinalawig hanggang 15 taon

Kontrata ng Malampaya pinalawig hanggang 15 taon

By Malou Escudero | 18 hours ago
Pinalawig hanggang 15-taon ng Marcos admi­nistration ang kontrata para sa Malampaya gas field.
Headlines
fbtw
Pag-angkat ng asukal, aprub kay Pangulong Marcos

Pag-angkat ng asukal, aprub kay Pangulong Marcos

By Malou Escudero | 18 hours ago
Kasunod ng rekomen­dasyon ng Sugar Re­gulatory Administration na patatagin ang presyo at palakasin ang stock ng bansa...
Headlines
fbtw

267 pdl pinalaya ng BuCor

By Ludy Bermudo | 18 hours ago
Pinalaya kahapon mula sa iba’t ibang kulungan at penal farm sa ilalim ng pangangasiwa ng Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) ang 267 persons deprived of liberty.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with