Teves might fly back to Philippines 'tomorrow', police alerted â€” Remulla

Teves might fly back to Philippines 'tomorrow', police alerted — Remulla

Negros Oriental 3rd District Cong. Arnolfo Teves Jr. holds a press conference with Atty. Ferdie Topacio in Pasig City on Thursday (January 12, 2023) to plead for his family's safety after receiving reports of an alleged police raid in his residence to seize evidence on his alleged connection to e-sabong.

MANILA, Philippines — Suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) is returning to the Philippines on Wednesday, May 17, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said, citing a reliable source.

In a press conference streamed on Tuesday afternoon, Remulla said this development is “well and good,” as the lawmaker will be able to personally answer allegations against him.

Remulla said his source has access to flight data into the country.

He added that Teves may be coming in from Timor Leste, where the lawmaker sought a protection visa with intent of asylum but was rejected last week. There are no direct flights between Dili and Manila, which means Teves would have to stopover elsewhere if he were flying into the country from there.

“The countries by which he can enter in and out at this point are already limited by the fact that he is already on Interpol notice and things are becoming more difficult for Mr. Teves to go around. At least that was what told to me by my reliable source,” Remulla added.

The Interpol notice could have also prompted Teves’ return to Manila since his travel is now being monitored. Remulla added that Southeast Asian countries know that the Philippines' Anti-Terrorism Council is looking into designating the lawmaker as a terrorist.

Interpol has several kinds of notices — including red to help find and arrest a wanted person, yellow to help locate missing persons, and blue to collect additional information on a person in relation to a criminal investigation — most of which are for police use only. Teves does not appear in the publicly available database of Yellow and Red notices.

Police told to ensure Teves' security

The justice chief said that the Philippine National Police has been alerted on Teves’ possible return to the country for his security.

Although no charges have been filed yet against Teves, he is a respondent in a murder complaint over 2019 killings, and illegal possession of firearms and of explosives raps pending before the Department of Justice.

Criminal raps will also be filed against Teves on Wednesday over the brazen assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, where nine other people were killed and more than a dozen were hurt.

Teves has yet to return home despite warning of further disciplinary actions from the House of Representatives due to his continued absence.

