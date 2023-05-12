^

Headlines

DepEd forms task force on employability issues of senior high graduates

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 12, 2023 | 3:53pm
DepEd forms task force on employability issues of senior high graduates
The task force will assess how the senior high school program can better prepare its graduates to meet labor market demands and explore partnerships to improve the work immersion component of the program, among others.
The STAR / Edd Gumban / File

MANILA, Philippines — As part of moves to address issues with the K to 12 curriculum, the Department of Education has issued a memorandum creating a task force to review the senior high school program and identify ways to improve graduates’ job prospects.

Citing several studies on companies’ reluctance to hire senior high graduates even for entry-level work, DepEd has issued Order No. 28 s. 2023 convening a task force that will conduct a one-year review to address issues with the program’s implementation.

The task force will assess how the senior high school program can better prepare its graduates to meet labor market demands and explore partnerships to improve the work immersion component of the program, among others.

In doing so, the DepEd body will review its existing programs and “gather and consolidate relevant data to the senior high school implementation.”

The task force will be headed by DepEd officials in charge of teaching and curriculum, as well as operations.

The memorandum cites the COVID-19 pandemic’s drastic impact on the economy, which has “put tremendous pressure on leaming outcomes, skills development, employment, and the economy.”

“As the nation strives for economic recovery and growth, it is becoming increasingly important for SHS graduates to have greater access to employment, entrepreneurship, advanced education, and training,” it noted.

Among other functions, the task force is mandated to coordinate with state universities and colleges, public and private schools and DepEd field offices in developing a nationwide senior high database that includes policies, program offerings, and private school data.

It will also pursue advocacy and information campaigns to promote the senior high school program.  

The senior high school national task force will submit a report on its accomplishments and outputs to the DepEd secretary by May 12, 2024.

This comes after Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who is a close administration ally, filed a House bill reverting the current K to 12 cycle to “K+10+2,” essentially returning high school back to four years. 

Under Arroyo’s bill, Grades 11 and 12 will be converted into a pre-university education type of learning system mandatory only for those proceeding to college.

RELATED: Arroyo bill: 4 years of high school, 2 more years to get into college  

While it is unclear whether Vice President Sara Duterte — she is also DepEd secretary — supports Arroyo’s measure, Arroyo previously said that she filed the bill after consultations with Duterte and President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

During DepEd’s first Basic Education Report in January, Duterte vowed that the department is still keeping to its promise of creating job-ready senior high graduates.

DepEd’s own tracer study of senior high graduates has found that only one out of ten went on to gain employment, while around eight out of ten proceeded to tertiary education.

A study by the Philippine Business for Education, an education-focused advocacy group from the private sector, found that out of the 70 leading companies across all sectors in the Philippines, only 20% were willing to accept senior high school graduates. 

SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Fact check: Senior high has not been replaced with mandatory military service

Fact check: Senior high has not been replaced with mandatory military service

By Cristina Chi | 22 hours ago
The government has not announced any plans to remove the senior high school program and replace this with a two-year military...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Muntinlupa court acquits De Lima in 2nd drug case

Muntinlupa court acquits De Lima in 2nd drug case

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
In this specific case, De Lima was accused of receiving P10 million, in two tranches, from former corrections chief Rafael...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Justice rendered, albeit late&rsquo;: De Lima acquittal prompts louder calls for her release

‘Justice rendered, albeit late’: De Lima acquittal prompts louder calls for her release

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Rights groups and minority lawmakers have regained hope for an end to the long campaign to free former Sen. Leila De Lima...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED: No funds for subsidized college scholarships

CHED: No funds for subsidized college scholarships

By Jun Elias | 1 day ago
The Commission on Higher Education has no allocation to subsidize scholarships of college students enrolled in various private...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker warns Teves of expulsion

Speaker warns Teves of expulsion

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez warned suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. yesterday that his stern refusal to return...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
EDITORYAL - Bakit pinayagang maglayag ang MT Princess Empress?

EDITORYAL - Bakit pinayagang maglayag ang MT Princess Empress?

16 hours ago
Kung hindi pinayagang maglayag ang refurbished na MT Princess Empress, hindi mape­perwisyo ang mga taga-Oriental Mindoro...
Headlines
fbtw

Mahiwagang bank account

By Jarius Bondoc | 16 hours ago
Ipagpalagay na napanalunan mo ito sa patimpalak.
Headlines
fbtw

Chef Tony’s Popcorn, ipina-Tulfo!

By Ben Tulfo | 16 hours ago
Maaaring pamilyar kayo sa sikat na gourmet popcorn snacks na Chef Tony’s.
Headlines
fbtw

Nalito sa titulo

By Jose C. Sison | 16 hours ago
Ang lupang sangkot sa kaso ay nasa Manila at sakop ng TCT 196082 na nasa pangalan ng magkapatid na Romy at Gary.
Headlines
fbtw
EDITORYAL - Hindi pa tapos ang pandemya

EDITORYAL - Hindi pa tapos ang pandemya

1 day ago
Noong Mayo 6, inihayag ng World Health Organization na hindi na global health emergency ang COVID-19. Ganunman, sinabi ng...
Headlines
fbtw

Missing SRI na MKK=4K, magkakabistuhan na!

By Non Alquitran | 1 day ago
Makakatulog na nang mahimbing ang 228,000 na pulis matapos ang wish nilang paimbestigahan ang bilyones na missing Service Recognition Incentive ay granted na ni Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with