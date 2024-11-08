Dengue cases drop by 8% in October, overall fewer deaths

Dengue is caused by four distinct virus serotypes transmitted by mosquitoes, specifically the aedes aegypti.

MANILA, Philippines — Dengue cases dropped in the first two weeks of October, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday, November 7.

From September 29 to October 12, dengue cases were down by 1,935 compared to the previous two weeks, an 8.4% decline from the 23,032 infections recorded from September 15 to 28.

According to the health department, only three regions registered an increase in dengue cases. These are the National Capital Region, Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

The highest increase was observed in Calabarzon, with 3,513 confirmed infections, or 606 cases more than the 2,907 logged in late September.

However, DOH-NCR said on Tuesday, November 5, that the rise in dengue cases in Metro Manila has reached an “alert level.”

The agency reported that there were 34.47% more infections from January 1 to October 26 in NCR than the number recorded during the same period in 2023, which was 18,020.

DOH looks into the number of dengue cases on a bimonthly basis, covering two weeks' worth of cases and comparing them to the previous two weeks.

Lower fatalities

While infection levels are higher than in 2023, a total of 314,785 as of October 2024, DOH said that the number of deaths due to dengue is lower.

As of October 26, DOH saw a case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.26%, a decrease from the 0.34% recorded during the same period in 2023.

This means that for every 10,000 cases, about 8 more individuals infected with dengue are likely to survive as the number of deaths for every 10,000 cases has decreased to 26 from 34.

“Nakikita sa ating datos na patuloy na bumababa ang kaso ng mga namamatay dahil sa dengue. Pero hindi dapat tayo maging kampante dahil patuloy ang pag-ulan sa panahong ito,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said in a statement.

DOH said the rise in dengue infections is likely due to the frequent downpours of rain the Philippines has been experiencing in the last quarter of 2024.

The agency said that more breeding grounds for mosquitoes, often found in areas with accumulated stagnant water, may have been created. Dengue is transmitted by the aedes aegypti mosquito.

Herbosa assured that they are ramping up prevention and testing initiatives against dengue with local government units. Examples of this include destroying mosquito breeding grounds and health information drives.

Prevention. To avoid dengue infection, DOH advised the public to ensure that their surroundings are clean and without stagnant water. Wearing clothes covering one’s skin more often and applying mosquito repellants will also help prevent infections.

Should one experience dengue symptoms such as fever, headache, body pain or skin rashes, DOH urged to seek early medical consultation.