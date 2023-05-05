^

Metro Manila positivity rate may reach 25% — OCTA

Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 4:36pm
Individuals wear face masks as they go around the city of Manila on May 2, 2023.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila could reach up to 25%, but the healthcare utilization in the capital region is not likely to reach “critical levels,” the OCTA Research said Friday.

“We’re expecting the positivity rate will increase, maybe up to 25%,” OCTA Research fellow Guido David said.

Metro Manila’s seven-day positivity rate rose to 20.4% on May 3 from 14% on April 26.

David added that provinces close to Metro Manila such as Cavite, Rizal and Laguna, and Camarines Sur in Bicol region have positivity rates above 20%.

The World Health Organization recommends the positivity rate—or the proportion of COVID-19 tests coming back positive—should remain below 5% to ensure the spread of the virus is under control.

The Department of Health has stressed that the positivity rate should not be used as a sole indicator to evaluate the country’s COVID-19 situation as it can be affected by the number of people who get tested for the virus. According to Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, there was a “tremendous decrease” in the number of RT-PCR tests being done.

Even as COVID-19 cases are on the rise, Metro Manila’s healthcare utilization rates are expected to remain at safe levels, David said.

The DOH also said the uptick does not translate to more hospital admissions, severe and critical cases, and deaths.

The health department is urging the public to wear masks, get vaccinated, and isolate when sick to prevent the spread of the virus. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

