PAGASA: LPA in Palawan may develop into tropical depression

Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 12:18pm
Satellite image as of 11:30 a.m. on May 5, 2023
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau is monitoring a low pressure area in Palawan, which may develop into a tropical depression over the weekend.

In an advisory, PAGASA said the LPA spotted in the vicinity of Puerto Princesa City may become a tropical depression within the next 48 hours. Once it does, it will be called “Betty.”

The LPA will bring moderate to heavy rain to Palawan, and may trigger floods and landslides.

PAGASA also spotted an LPA located 1,365 kilometers east of Mindanao, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

This weather disturbance has no direct effects on any part of the country, and has a low chance of developing into a cyclone, weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

The two LPAs are embedded within the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), where trade winds of the Northern and Southern Hemispheres come together.

Estareja said that residents of Visayas and Mindanao will have isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to the ITCS.

Meanwhile, those living in other parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will have a hot and humid Friday due to the easterlies or warm air from the Pacific Ocean. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

