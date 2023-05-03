^

Headlines

US firms interested in hiring 75,000 seafarers in three to four years

Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 12:20pm
US firms interested in hiring 75,000 seafarers in three to four years
The Maritime Industry Authority held its first oath-taking ceremony for new Marine Deck and Engineer Officers into their new official ranks on March 23, 2023.
Facebook / Maritime Industry Authority

MANILA, Philippines — United States-based seafaring companies are looking to hire around 75,000 Filipino seafarers in the coming years. 

John Padget, president and chief executive of Carnival Corp., met with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. during his official working trip in Washington.

Padget, who is also representing Carnival Cruise Line, Holland American Airlines, and Seaborn, commended Filipino seafarers for their hospitality and expressed that his group of companies is interested in hiring more in the next three to four years.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s the marine, deck, hospitality, restaurant… everything is based on the happiness, the smile, and the greatness of the Filipino employees,” Padget said.

The Philippines has been the top source of seafarers globally, with around 380,000 Filipino seafarers deployed in various ships and vessels around the world. 

Issues marred the Philippine seafaring industry recently after at least 50,000 masters and officers onboard EU-flagged vessels faced the risk of the European Commission no longer recognizing their certificates for the Philippines’ noncompliance with certain requirements, such as in training needs.

RELATED: Philippines, European Commission to collaborate on improving Filipino seafarers' skills programs

Marcos Jr. is currently in the US to meet with government officials as well as business leaders for “greater economic cooperation” with Washington.

MARCOS FOREIGN TRIPS

PHILIPPINE SEAFARERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 police generals, 2 colonels recommended for drug raps

2 police generals, 2 colonels recommended for drug raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Four ranking police officials have been recommended to be removed from the Philippine National Police due to alleged involvement...
Headlines
fbtw
US sending &lsquo;first-of-its-kind&rsquo; trade mission to Philippines

US sending ‘first-of-its-kind’ trade mission to Philippines

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
US President Joe Biden is sending a “first of its kind” trade and investment mission to the Philippines to boost...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 150 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to arrive on May 4

Over 150 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to arrive on May 4

19 hours ago
The two flights will travel to Manila from Jeddah and Riyadh. The DMW said Overseas Workers Welfare Administrator Arnell Ignacio...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr not ruling out sabotage in latest NAIA power outage

DOTr not ruling out sabotage in latest NAIA power outage

By James Relativo | 23 hours ago
The Department of Transportation is looking at the possibility of an external or internal "sabotage" operation against the...
Headlines
fbtw
MIAA wants P1 billion for NAIA power generators

MIAA wants P1 billion for NAIA power generators

By Rudy Santos | 13 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority will ask the government for a P1-billion budget for the purchase of power generators...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
OCTA: COVID-19 positivity rate in NCR rises to 18.8%

OCTA: COVID-19 positivity rate in NCR rises to 18.8%

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 minutes ago
OCTA fellow Guido David said the positivity rate rose to 18.8% on May 1 from 11.7% April 24.
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd eyes teaching human rights violations during Marcos and post-EDSA eras in Grade 6

DepEd eyes teaching human rights violations during Marcos and post-EDSA eras in Grade 6

By Cristina Chi | 10 minutes ago
In its proposed K-10 curriculum, DepEd is eyeing to introduce human rights violations as one of the outcomes of Marcos' dictatorship...
Headlines
fbtw
US-Philippines defense guidelines to be released during Marcos' Pentagon visit

US-Philippines defense guidelines to be released during Marcos' Pentagon visit

2 hours ago
“One thing that will come out of this visit and is on track to be made public on Wednesday, when President Marcos visits...
Headlines
fbtw
Broader, &lsquo;progressive&rsquo; draft DepEd curriculum needs longer class hours &mdash; ACT

Broader, ‘progressive’ draft DepEd curriculum needs longer class hours — ACT

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
Time constraints and limited teaching hours could derail the discussion of several new “progressive” and broad...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA monitoring LPA off Mindanao

PAGASA monitoring LPA off Mindanao

3 hours ago
The LPA was last spotted over the coastal waters of San Agustin in Surigao del Sur.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with