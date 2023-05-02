Over 150 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to arrive on May 4

This photo shows Philippine Ambassador to Egypt Ezzedin Tago and overseas Filipino workers crossing the border from Sudan to Egypt.

MANILA, Philippines — More Filipinos who were evacuated from Sudan are expected to arrive back home this week, the Department of Migrant Workers said Tuesday.

Two groups of 80 and 72 overseas Filipino workers will be on commercial flights through Saudia Airlines on Wednesday and are expected to arrive the next day. They were part of the 340 OFWs assisted by the Philippine government in crossing to Agreen Land Port Authority in Aswan, Egypt from Sudan Port.

The two flights will travel to Manila from Jeddah and Riyadh. The DMW said Overseas Workers Welfare Administrator Arnell Ignacio will be on one of the flights.

“For this week, we will have 152 arriving on May 4 from Egypt and another bigger batch of OFWs from Sudan coming home hopefully via a chartered Philippine Airlines flight,” Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople said in a statement.

The DMW said it is trying to “negotiate” a chartered flight with PAL to bring home 188 other OFWs from the group of 340. On top of that, another group of 104 OFWs are expected to be repatriated home after they get cleared with the Egyptian border.

RELATED: Philippines arranging flight home for 340 Sudan OFWs who fled to Egypt

Ople earlier said that OFWs and Filipinos assisted out of Sudan will get a $200 financial aid and assistance in finding new jobs, whether they prefer to be employed back home or get deployed overseas. – Kaycee Valmonte