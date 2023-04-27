^

Headlines

Calls for probe into killing of BPO union organizer mount

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 27, 2023 | 12:40pm
Calls for probe into killing of BPO union organizer mount
Litrato ni Alex Dolorosa, isang paralegal officer ng BPO Industry Employee's Network (BIEN) Pilipinas
Released / BIEN Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines — Human Rights Watch is urging authorities to investigate the killing of trade unionist and labor rights defender Alex Dolorosa, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds on Monday.

Dolorosa’s work as a union organizer in BPO Industry Employee’s Network (BIEN) Pilipinas "and the fact that government authorities have targeted the organization for surveillance and red-tagging" should be taken into consideration by those probing Dolorosa’s murder, HRW senior researcher Carlos Conde said.

BPO workers in Bacolod and in BIEN Pilipinas have also condemned the killing of Dolorosa, who worked as a paralegal and was "instrumental" in the formation of BIEN’s Bacolod chapter.

"The manner of his murder reflects on the state of lawlessness and never-ending culture of impunity in the country," BIEN Pilipinas said in a statement, adding he was known as a labor organizer and that his killing may be related to his work with unions.

Conde said that while it is too early to pinpoint the motive behind Dolorosa’s killing, "it must be pointed out that [he] was a labor rights activist with BIEN Pilipinas who has done paralegal work to support labor cases filed by workers in the outsourcing industry."

"In fact, just days before he was killed, Dolorosa helped his colleagues win four labor cases in Bacolod City," Conde said. 

Dolorosa also fiercely defended the labor rights of BPO workers and called for improvements in the wages and working conditions for outsourcing employees. 

BPO workers’ security at risk 

BIEN Pilipinas pointed out that BPO workers like Dolorosa, many of whom work night shifts, remain vulnerable to threats to their life and other security risks.

"Our security, as BPO workers, is always put at risk whenever we commute to work at night," the group said, scoring what they said was lack of government action to keep night shift workers safe.

The worker’s union also said that Dolorosa’s death follows the filing of "trumped-up charges" against two of its members. 

"All we want to do is to organize unions in the BPO industry — the government doesn’t seem to want us to do this," the group added.

International solidarity

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) — a union based in the United-States for diverse types of workers — also issued a statement condemning the death of Dolorosa, who they described as a staunch defender of social justice and LGBTQ+ rights activist.

His death reinforces the Philippines’ reputation as one of the deadliest countries in the world for worker organizers, the group said.

"CWA has worked with international unions like BIEN to build solidarity and improve the standards for all workers in our industries and beyond. Through our Eduardo Diaz Union-To-Union International Solidarity Fund, we provide financial support for BIEN and its organizers like Alex, which is why we consider this an attack on a member of our broad CWA family," the group said.

CWA also called for the immediate passage of the Philippines Human Rights Act in the US Congress and urged President Joe Biden to condemn the record (of) labor and human rights under the administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., who is set to visit the White House next week. 

The Philippines has one of the most booming BPO industries in the world, making up 10-15 % of the global BPO market with a headcount of 1.44 million employees, according to the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines.  

BPO INDUSTRY

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cynthia Villar may file charges over viral video of incident with subdivision guards
play

Cynthia Villar may file charges over viral video of incident with subdivision guards

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar said she is contemplating charges over a video that went viral on social media showing her getting irate...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines detects new COVID-19 variant Arcturus

Philippines detects new COVID-19 variant Arcturus

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The subvariant, also known as Arcturus, has now been detected in 33 countries. It is driving a surge in COVID-19 cases in...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa: El Ni&ntilde;o may start in 2 to 3 months

Pagasa: El Niño may start in 2 to 3 months

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
State weather officials are warning of the possible onset of El Niño within the next two to three months, with stronger...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US troops sink &lsquo;enemy&rsquo; warship

Philippines, US troops sink ‘enemy’ warship

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Using modern weapons of war, joint United States and Philippine military forces fired rockets and sank a ship 12 nautical...
Headlines
fbtw
Acorda: No public shaming of &lsquo;erring cops&rsquo;

Acorda: No public shaming of ‘erring cops’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
There will be no public humiliation of police officers who are accused of infractions under the term of newly designated Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chef Vallerie Castillo-Archer: Memorable moments for PAL&rsquo;s &lsquo;chef&rsquo; executive

Chef Vallerie Castillo-Archer: Memorable moments for PAL’s ‘chef’ executive

By Mons Romulo | 2 days ago
Vallerie Castillo was born in her grandfather’s bakery in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte.
Headlines
fbtw
Former Vice Gov. Pedrito A. Reyes: The nice guy who finished first

Former Vice Gov. Pedrito A. Reyes: The nice guy who finished first

By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | 2 days ago
We all have heard about the proverbial “Nice guys finish last.”
Headlines
fbtw
Our 31-year-old narra tree waits for Candida &nbsp;

Our 31-year-old narra tree waits for Candida  

By BÃ¼m D. Tenorio Jr. | 6 days ago
For 12 consecutive days now, the 31-year-old narra tree in our garden in Gulod is relentless in its profuse display of golden...
Headlines
fbtw
Celebrating 40 years of Filipino beauty

Celebrating 40 years of Filipino beauty

By Pepper Teehankee | 7 days ago
Ever Bilena, the country’s leading cosmetics brand, pulled out all the stops to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino charm in a Japanese village

Filipino charm in a Japanese village

By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | 9 days ago
Last Thursday, as Metro Manila was drenched by rain, I walked into a shimmering Japanese village, complete with pine trees...
Headlines
fbtw
Mine down under

Mine down under

By Mike Toledo | 9 days ago
I was requested, as chairman of the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines, to lead the business delegation in the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with