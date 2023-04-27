DOJ orders investigation into BPO union organizerâ€™s death

DOJ orders investigation into BPO union organizer’s death

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice condemned the murder of trade unionist and labor rights defender Alex Dolorosa and ordered an investigation into his killing.

In a statement on Thursday, the National Bureau of Investigation has been instructed to start looking into Dolorosa’s death, while the department is also coordinating with the local government of Bacolod City and the Philippine National Police to collect further information on the case.

Individuals are also told to reach out should they have any information related to the case.

“We have a Witness Protection Program ready to look after and protect those qualified to testify,” the DOJ said in Filipino.

Dolorosa, a unionist and a paralegal with the BPO Industry Employee Network based in Bacolod, was found dead in the capital earlier this week with multiple stab wounds on his body. The Human Rights Watch earlier noted that “government authorities have targeted [BIEN] for surveillance and red-tagging,” urging authorities to take this into consideration when investigating the case.

Other rights and labor groups have called on the authorities to pursue an investigation into his killing. The Communications Workers of America said Dolorosa’s death solidifies the Philippines’ reputation as one of the deadliest countries in the world for worker organizers.

The DOJ vowed to bring justice to Dolorosa’s killing. — with a report from Cristina Chi