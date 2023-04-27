^

Headlines

DOJ orders investigation into BPO union organizer’s death

Philstar.com
April 27, 2023 | 6:51pm
DOJ orders investigation into BPO union organizerâ€™s death
Litrato ni Alex Dolorosa, isang paralegal officer ng BPO Industry Employee's Network (BIEN) Pilipinas
Released / BIEN Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice condemned the murder of trade unionist and labor rights defender Alex Dolorosa and ordered an investigation into his killing. 

In a statement on Thursday, the National Bureau of Investigation has been instructed to start looking into Dolorosa’s death, while the department is also coordinating with the local government of Bacolod City and the Philippine National Police to collect further information on the case. 

Individuals are also told to reach out should they have any information related to the case.

“We have a Witness Protection Program ready to look after and protect those qualified to testify,” the DOJ said in Filipino.

Dolorosa, a unionist and a paralegal with the BPO Industry Employee Network based in Bacolod, was found dead in the capital earlier this week with multiple stab wounds on his body. The Human Rights Watch earlier noted that “government authorities have targeted [BIEN] for surveillance and red-tagging,” urging authorities to take this into consideration when investigating the case.

Other rights and labor groups have called on the authorities to pursue an investigation into his killing. The Communications Workers of America said Dolorosa’s death solidifies the Philippines’ reputation as one of the deadliest countries in the world for worker organizers. 

The DOJ vowed to bring justice to Dolorosa’s killing. — with a report from Cristina Chi

BPO INDUSTRY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cynthia Villar may file charges over viral video of incident with subdivision guards
play

Cynthia Villar may file charges over viral video of incident with subdivision guards

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar said she is contemplating charges over a video that went viral on social media showing her getting irate...
Headlines
fbtw
Arroyo bill: 4 years of high school, 2 more years to get into college

Arroyo bill: 4 years of high school, 2 more years to get into college

By Cristina Chi | 11 hours ago
As a response to senior high school graduates’ difficulty finding employment, Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (Pampanga)...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines detects new COVID-19 variant Arcturus

Philippines detects new COVID-19 variant Arcturus

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
The subvariant, also known as Arcturus, has now been detected in 33 countries. It is driving a surge in COVID-19 cases in...
Headlines
fbtw
Process to designate Teves as terrorist starts

Process to designate Teves as terrorist starts

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The Anti-Terrorism Council has created a panel to recommend their action on the designation of Rep. Arnolfo Teves (Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Acorda: No public shaming of &lsquo;erring cops&rsquo;

Acorda: No public shaming of ‘erring cops’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
There will be no public humiliation of police officers who are accused of infractions under the term of newly designated Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chinese, Philippine vessels in 'David and Goliath' near-crash

Chinese, Philippine vessels in 'David and Goliath' near-crash

By Cecil Morella | 1 hour ago
A Chinese coast guard ship cut off a Philippine patrol vessel carrying journalists in the disputed South China Sea, causing...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines slips further in Chandler Good Government Index

Philippines slips further in Chandler Good Government Index

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The Philippines slipped for the second year in a row in an index that measures good governance, even as the Singapore-based...
Headlines
fbtw
Vaccination drive vs measles, rubella, polio to run throughout May

Vaccination drive vs measles, rubella, polio to run throughout May

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The supplemental immunization campaign does not only aim to protect children from measles, rubella and polio, but also to...
Headlines
fbtw
OFWs who came home due to pandemic call for release of DMW financial aid

OFWs who came home due to pandemic call for release of DMW financial aid

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
"We are hoping for immediate relief from the government through the financial assistance," Arman Hernando, chairperson...
Headlines
fbtw
House urged to make LTO explain shortage of plastic driver's license cards

House urged to make LTO explain shortage of plastic driver's license cards

3 hours ago
"We want to know specifically and in detail where during the procurement process the Land Transportation Office keeps encountering...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with