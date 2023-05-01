DOTr: Coast Guard will not be deterred by 'aggressive, provocative' tactics

In this file photo taken on April 23, 2023, personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Malabrigo prepare to conduct a survey in the waters of Second Thomas shoal in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard will not be put off by China's "aggressive and provocative" tactics, the Department of Transportation said Monday after a near collision between a patrol vessel and Chinese coast guard ship.

On April 23, two Chinese Coast Guard vessels intercepted BRP Malapascua and BRP Malabrigo. PCG said the Chinese vessels carried out "dangerous maneuvers" near the BRP Malapascua, posing a threat to the safety and security of those on board the ship, including journalists.

In a statement, the DOTr said the PCG was "in the legitimate exercise of Philippine rights" in the West Philippine Sea, the part of the South China Sea inside the country’s exclusive economic zone.

The civilian coast guard is an agency under the transportation department.

"Armed with the rule of law and the support of like-minded states, the DOTr-PCG will not be deterred by these aggressive and provocative measures irresponsibly employed to impose territorial and maritime assertions which are devoid of basis," the department said.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, ignoring an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.

China said Friday the near-crash off Spratly Island was caused by the Philippine patrol vessel’s “premeditated and provocative action.”

Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teresita Daza countered this by saying that routine patrols in Philippine waters can neither be premeditated nor provocative.

"It is a legal right that we exercised and will continue to exercise," Daza said Friday.

The United States called on China Saturday to stop its “provocative and unsafe conduct.” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is currently in Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden to affirm their “special relationship.”

Over 100 Chinese maritime militia vessels were also seen during PCG’s maritime patrol in the WPS on April 18 to 24. — Gaea Katreena Cabico