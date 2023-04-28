Coast Guard: China's aggressive tactics in West Philippine Sea reported to task force

This photo taken on April 22, 2023 shows Philippine coast guard vessel BRP Malapascua patrolling near Chinese vessels moored at Whitsun Reef in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard said it has submitted a report on the continued presence of Chinese maritime militia vessels and the aggressive actions of the Chinese Coast Guard to the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea.

The statement comes as the coast guard confirmed reports of incidents with Chinese vessels while the Philippine Coast Guard was patroling the West Philippine Sea, the part of the South China Sea inside the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, Coast Guard spokesperson on WPS issues, said in a statement Friday that over 100 Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels, a People’s Liberation Army Navy corvette class, and two Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels were seen during PCG’s maritime patrol in the West Philippine Sea on April 18 to 24.

"The PCG has already submitted a report to the NTFWPS highlighting the presence of a Chinese warship, the continued appearance of alleged CMM vessels within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone as well as the aggressive actions of the CCG against PCG vessels," Tarriela said.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, created by former President Benigno Aquino III in 2016, is responsible for orchestrating and synchronizing the employment of the capabilities of different government agencies to achieve national objectives in the WPS, and in submitting reports and recommendations to the president. It is headed by National Security Adviser Eduardo Año.

According to the PCG, 18 Chinese maritime militia vessels were detected near Sabina Shoal. The vessels did not respond or comply with the order to leave the area immediately.

But the Coast Guard said it drove away four Chinese maritime militia vessels, which appeared to be engaged in fishing activities, from the territorial sea of Pag-asa.

Seventeen groups of over 100 Chinese maritime militia vessels were observed in the vicinity of Julian Felipe Reef. This prompted the PCG to deploy their rigid hull inflatable boats, but the vessels did not make any attempts to vacate the area.

Neither the Palace nor the Department of Foreign Affairs have made statement on the recent incidents.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, which has been painted by critics as being pro-China for their stances against US presence in the Philippines, condemned "the latest aggressive and dangerous actions of the Chinese Coast Guard in the waters surrounding Ayungin Shoal, a Philippine occupied maritime feature in the Spratly Islands and well within the country’s exclusive economic zone."

In a tweet, Bayan chair Teddy Casiño said "China’s aggressive actions based on its unfounded territorial claims not only heighten tensions between the two countries but, ironically, are being used to justify the increased military presence in the region of its big power rival, the United States of America."

Incidents with Chinese navy, coast guard

PCG also reported that its vessels crossed paths with a Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy vessel near Pag-asa island.

The Chinese navy warned the PCG to leave the area, suggesting that failure to comply might “cause problems.”

“Despite this, the PCG vessels did not back down and responded by asserting their rights to carry out operations within the territorial sea of Pag-asa Island. They further asked the Chinese navy to leave the area immediately instead,” Tarriela said.

Then, on the morning of April 23, two Chinese Coast Guard vessels intercepted BRP Malapascua and BRP Malabrigo, and exhibited aggressive tactics.

“CCG vessel 5201 was reported to have carried out dangerous maneuvers near BRP Malapascua, maintaining a perilous distance of only 50 yards. This close proximity posed a significant threat to the safety and security of the Philippine vessel and its crew,” Tarriela said.

Meanwhile, the CCG vessel 4202 persistently followed BRP Malabrigo at a distance of 700 yards, closely monitoring its movements.

Malapascua commanding officer Rodel Hernandez said that Chinese boats routinely blocked PCG ships during patrols, but the incident on Sunday was the "closest" he had seen vessels come to a collision.

The incident came just a day after President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. hosted Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang for talks in Manila aimed at defusing tensions in the contested waterway.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, ignoring an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.

Since taking office last June, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has insisted he will not let China trample on the Philippines' rights in the sea. Marcos is gravitating toward the United States, a traditional ally of the Philippines, as he seeks to strengthen their defense ties. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse