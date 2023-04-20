Tagle to represent pope at Eucharistic Congress in Congo

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis has appointed Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle as his representative in the third National Eucharistic Congress (NEC) in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The 65-year-old Tagle will serve as the pontiff’s special envoy to the event, which will be held from June 4 to 11 in Lubumbashi City.

Tagle is the pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization in the Vatican.

Last month, Pope Francis issued a decree giving Tagle full legal authority over the second section of the dicastery, which is responsible for First Evangelization and New Particular Churches.

The NEC has been canceled in the last three years due to the pandemic.

The bishops of Congo decided to push through with the NEC this year after Pope Francis visited the country last February.

Around 40 percent of the estimated 90 million population of Congo are Catholics.