Court-martial of ex-PSG chief begins

In this Feb, 25, 2020 photo, then-incoming Presidential Security Group commander Jesus Durante III speaks during the PSG Change of Command ceremony at the PSG Compound in Malacañang Park, Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The court-martial of former Presidential Security Group (PSG) chief Brig. Gen. Jesus Durante III over the murder of a Davao City-based model last year started yesterday.

Durante, Philippine Army official Col. Michael Licyayo and five enlisted personnel are being held at the Eastern Mindanao Command headquarters at Camp Panacan.

They are undergoing military trial for their alleged involvement in the murder of model and businesswoman Yvonette Chua Plaza in December 2022.

Army spokesman Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the Philippine Army has finished reviewing the administrative liability of Durante, Licyayo and the other soldiers for their alleged roles in the killing of Plaza.

Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. has approved the administrative charges against Durante and his men and subsequently referred the case to the General Court Martial.

Durante and his co-accused were charged with violation of Article of War 96, which refers to conduct unbecoming of an officer and a gentleman, and Article of War 97 that refers to neglect to the prejudice of good order and military discipline as well as conduct of a nature to bring discredit upon the military service.

The military court is chaired by Maj. Gen. Jose Eriel Niembra, who is the concurrent commander of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division.

“The Philippine Army will uphold the highest form of discipline among its personnel, in the performance of its mandate of serving the people and securing the land,” Trinidad said. “The Army does not tolerate wrongdoings and criminal acts of any soldier, be they officers or enlisted personnel.”

Army Provost Marshal Col. Randy Ramonte earlier said Durante and the other soldiers may face grave penalties, including separation from the military service and prison term if they are proven guilty under court martial proceedings.

Durante served as PSG chief during the Duterte administration. He was later appointed as commander of the 1001st Infantry Brigade.

He has denied any hand in the killing of Plaza, who he described as his “friend.” – Edith Regalado