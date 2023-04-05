^

Confirmed deaths in Basilan ferry fire rise to 31

Philstar.com
April 5, 2023 | 4:37pm
Confirmed deaths in Basilan ferry fire rise to 31
A handout screengrab photo from Isabela City Disaster Risk Management Office taken on March 30, 2023, shows people walking towards the burnt passenger ferry Lady Mary Joy 3 after it was towed to the shores of Hadji Muhmatad, Basilan province, southern Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll in the fire that ripped through a ferry off Basilan rose to 31, the Philippine Coast Guard reported on Wednesday.

The PCG recovered the remains of a passenger identified as Jack Bungso from Maibung in Sulu and Army S/Sgt Audron Cerbatos on Wednesday.

Authorities on Tuesday recovered the remains of a passenger identified as Anacleto Ponollero from Zamboanga City.

Two people remained missing, while 216 were rescued.

M/V Lady Mary Joy was sailing from Zamboanga City to Jolo in Sulu when a fire broke out on the evening of March 29. Some passengers jumped aboard as fire and thick smoke engulfed the vessel.

Search and rescue or retrieval operations are ongoing.

According to the Coast Guard, 249 individuals—including 205 passengers and 35 crew members—were aboard the vessel at the time of the accident.

The ferry was traveling from Zamboanga City to Jolo in Sulu when the incident happened.

A spark from a ceiling lamp in a passenger cabin may have caused the fire, initial investigation by the PCG showed. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse
 

BASILAN

FIRE
