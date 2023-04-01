^

'Na-Bitag?': Tulfo complaint by Pinay focuses on WWE champ Roman Reigns

James Relativo - Philstar.com
April 1, 2023 | 1:18pm
'Na-Bitag?': Tulfo complaint by Pinay focuses on WWE champ Roman Reigns
Photo shows Isabel Mayam-o (left), WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns (center) and Ben Tulfo (right)
Video grab from BITAG OFFICIAL's Youtube channel

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipina brought her complaint against a courier service to veteran broadcaster Ben Tulfo after a package allegedly from her "boyfriend" Roman Reigns, current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, was stalled. The company asked for thousands of cash before delivery but it was never received. 

In a March 30 episode of #ipaBITAGmo, Isabel Mayam-o came forward to complain about a certain Curier Eagles Delivery Services Corp.

"I am complaining about them because they are holding my package. It contains an invitation letter, SIM card from the [United States], a VIP I.D. card and money amounting to US$20,000 in cash. They are asking me money, P15,000 [since the package was expensive]. I sent it through GCash. Up to this day, they haven't delivered it. It was sent to me by my boyfriend from Florida, US. I came to know him after [my cousin] forwarded my number to him," said Mayam-o, a woman who came all the way from Ifugao.

"Curier Eagle Delivery Services, I hope that you be honest and deliver my package. My boyfriend [Roman Reigns] worked hard for that to have it delivered to me. The P15,000 I sent you, I worked hard for that," she added.

When asked by Tulfo if Mayam-o ever saw Reigns via video chat to confirm the pro-wrestler's identity, the Pinay said the WWE "bars employees" from communicating and they are being heavily monitored. That was one of the reasons why a SIM card was sent so that they could communicate easier.

It is not clear whether the WWE actually has that policy. Isabel and Roman are said to be communicating "via Google."

Ben Tulfo, an acid-tongued broadcaster and brother of Sen. Raffy Tulfo, fears that Mayam-o is just being scammed for money and that she was not actually in a relationship with Reigns.

Bad grammar was also noticeable in their communication though Roman Reigns claimed to be born in Pensacola, Florida. 

The Bureau of Customs and Bureau of Immigration have long warned single Filipinos against "online love scams" designed to extort money from unsuspecting people searching for romance.

Philstar.com has tried reaching out to Reigns regarding the matter but has yet to respond with a comment.

Reigns, also known as Leati Joseph "Joe" Anoa'i,  is already married to Galina Becker and a father to five children. He is set to defend his WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in this year's WrestleMania 39.

