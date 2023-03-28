New jail bureau acting chief Rivera assumes post

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. presided the command turnover for Jail Chief Superintendent Ruel Silva Rivera at the Philippine National Police Star Officers’ Lounge, National Headquarters Building in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Monday afternoon.

MANILA, Philippines — Jail Chief Superintendent Ruel Silva Rivera on Tuesday assumed his post as the acting chief of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

In a statement, the BJMP said Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. presided the command turnover on Monday afternoon.

Rivera is succeeding Chief Jail Director Allan Iral who is set to step down from service in June.

He is expected to continue working on the BJMP’s Journey for Advancement, Innovation and Long-term Development Plan 2040 where the bureau aims to become a “world-class agency highly capable of providing humane safekeeping and developmental opportunities for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL),” the BJMP said.

The new bureau chief is also expected to continue the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s “Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan” (BIDA) Program, and the Marcos Jr. administration’s Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028.

Rivera is a member of the Philippine National Police Academy Patnubay Class of 1995 where he obtained his degree in public safety.

Rivera has been in public service in the past 28 years, starting as a warden of municipal, city and district jails and later becoming the steward of Manila City Jail in 2011.

It was during his stint at the Manila City Jail where he “he introduced the concept of PDL records digitization and pioneered the e-Dalaw System, the first electronic visitation system which enabled families and friends of [Persons Deprived of Liberty] to converse with their detained relatives via digital means,” the BJMP added.

Rivera also held posts as a staff officer, regional chief of directorial staff and assistant regional director and then, as regional director of BJMP-MIMAROPA from 2013 to 2014.

He later held different posts at the BJMP’s Command Group, the decision-making body of the jail bureau.

Abalos expressed his vote of confidence for Rivera, whom he said is competent to lead the BJMP. He also urged Rivera to continue strengthening the rehabilitation programs of the bureau, especially for PDLs who are facing drug charges.