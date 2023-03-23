^

Headlines

PDP-Laban keeps partnership with Putin’s party despite Russian invasion

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
March 23, 2023 | 6:41pm
PDP-Laban keeps partnership with Putinâ€™s party despite Russian invasion
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting in Moscow late on May 23, 2017.
AFP / Pool / Maxim Shemetov

MANILA, Philippines — PDP-Laban, chaired by former President Rodrigo Duterte, has kept its partnership with United Russia, the party of President Vladimir Putin, even in the face of its widely-condemned invasion of Ukraine.

PDP-Laban secretary-general Melvin Matibag admitted to Philstar.com on Thursday that its agreement with United Russia inked on Oct. 17, 2017 still stands.

“It’s not yet cancelled. It’s still existing,” Matibag said partly in Filipino in a chance interview on the sidelines of a PDP-Laban press event in Parañaque City.

The cooperation agreement between PDP-Laban and United Russia provides that it “shall remain in effect five years” after it is signed and “shall be renewed by tacit agreement from one five-year period to the next.”

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III, who signed the agreement on behalf of PDP-Laban and heads a breakaway faction of the party that claims legitimacy over the Duterte-chaired group, called the agreement “dormant” but was unsure if it has indeed expired.

READ: Comelec seals recognition of Duterte's PDP-Laban as legitimate

“Neither side has proposed any joint activity whatsoever from the time it was signed up to today,” Pimentel told Philstar.com in a text message. “There is still this signed document. But no action. No contact. No development.”

Matibag said they have lost contact with United Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine, adding that they cannot terminate the agreement with Putin’s party unilaterally.

“We have to talk to them,” Matibag said, adding that their engagements with the ruling parties of China and Vietnam continue.

‘I don’t kill children, elderly’

Under the 2017 agreement, PDP-Laban and United Russia agreed to “conduct bilateral consultations and to exchange information regarding the current state of affairs” of the Philippines and Russia.

They also agreed to contribute to developing relations between the Philippines and Russian legislatures.

When the deal was struck, Pimentel called it “historic” as it “brings Russia and the Philippines closer together.”

It was during the final months of Duterte's presidency when Putin ordered an attack on Ukraine, which was condemned by the Philippine government at UN assemblies.

In one of his weekly televised meetings with Cabinet officials, Duterte rebuked Putin — whom he once called his “idol” and “friend” — over the killings of civilians in Ukraine.

“Many say that Putin and I are both killers. I’ve long told you Filipinos that I really kill. But I kill criminals, I don’t kill children and the elderly,” said the former Philippine president who oversaw a bloody “drug war” that critics said targeted poor communities.

READ: ICC warrant vs Putin a 'warning' against Duterte drug war defenders — senator

Despite Duterte's criticism of his Russian counterpart, Matibag admitted that they have not discussed their party’s official position on the invasion of Ukraine.

PDP-LABAN

RODRIGO DUTERTE

VLADIMIR PUTIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Enrile wants to lift constitutional ban on nukes. Here's why Philippines can't do that

Enrile wants to lift constitutional ban on nukes. Here's why Philippines can't do that

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Chief presidential legal counsel Juan Ponce Enrile suggested to lift the constitutional ban on nuclear weapons even if the...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC Appeals Chamber allows 'war on drugs' victims to comment on Manila's plea to suspend probe

ICC Appeals Chamber allows 'war on drugs' victims to comment on Manila's plea to suspend probe

By Kristine Joy Patag | 23 hours ago
The Appeals Chamber said it deems it appropriate to include the victims of the “war on drugs” as it resolves the...
Headlines
fbtw
US report: Philippines still struggling to protect children from sexual abuse

US report: Philippines still struggling to protect children from sexual abuse

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
“Inadequate prosecutorial resources and capacity to analyze alleged abusers’ computers for evidence were among...
Headlines
fbtw
Endangered, threatened species at risk as oil spill reaches Verde Island Passage

Endangered, threatened species at risk as oil spill reaches Verde Island Passage

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
In its latest bulletin, the University of the Philippines-Marine Science Institute (UP-MSI) projected that the oil leaking...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Overall Deputy Ombudsman Liong, others put on preventive suspension over Pharmally mess

Overall Deputy Ombudsman Liong, others put on preventive suspension over Pharmally mess

By Jonathan de Santos | 8 hours ago
At least one person named in the complaint — former budget department procurement service head Lloyd Christopher Lao...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Church worker reports to UN: 223 drug-related killings under Marcos Jr.

Church worker reports to UN: 223 drug-related killings under Marcos Jr.

23 minutes ago
NCCP Program Secretary for Faith, Witness, and Service Mervin Sol Toquero said there were 223 drug-related killings since...
Headlines
fbtw
Group calls for students in school boards to monitor education spending

Group calls for students in school boards to monitor education spending

By Cristina Chi | 38 minutes ago
A youth group monitoring education accountability has called on local school boards to include more students in their roster...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA issues El Ni&ntilde;o Watch; public urged to conserve water

PAGASA issues El Niño Watch; public urged to conserve water

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
An El Niño Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for the development of El Niño within the next six...
Headlines
fbtw
Solon urges CHED: Use higher ed dev&rsquo;t funds to give students more &lsquo;living allowances&rsquo;

Solon urges CHED: Use higher ed dev’t funds to give students more ‘living allowances’

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
A lawmaker has called on the Commission on Higher Education to allocate most of its Higher Education Development Fund to providing...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec seals recognition of Duterte's PDP-Laban as legitimate

Comelec seals recognition of Duterte's PDP-Laban as legitimate

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The Commission on Elections seemed to have put an end to the bitter battle between two factions of PDP-Laban as it ruled that...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with