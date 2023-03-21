^

Headlines

Comelec to release transmission logs of 2022 polls 'to erase doubts'

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
March 21, 2023 | 5:18pm
Comelec to release transmission logs of 2022 polls 'to erase doubts'
This photo shows Comelec Commissioner George Garcia.
News 5 / Greg Gregorio

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections will be releasing copies of transmission logs of votes from last year’s elections to "erase doubts" on the conduct of the last polls.

A hard copy will be provided to Ret. Col. Leonardo Odoño who claimed it is “impossible” that around 20 million votes were transmitted to the poll body’s server in an hour after polls closed, according to a report by the ABS-CBN.

The KBP (Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas), NAMFREL (National Citizens Movement for Free Elections), and LENTE (Legal Network for Truthful Elections) meanwhile will receive soft copies of the said transmission logs "even without request," said Comelec Chairman George Garcia.

Garcia in a letter dated March 20 said they will be releasing transmission logs “to erase doubts as to the transmission of the votes in the first hour after the close of polls” in the May elections. 

“Col. Odoño will get the certified hard copies of the same.”

Results of the elections were quickly reflected on transparency servers last year, prompting some groups to question the speed of the vote counting.

In a protest a day after the elections, one of the protesters, Fr. Robert Reyes, described it as “a dark magical moment in Philippine history.”

READ: Asserting 'poll fraud', protesters reject Marcos victory at Comelec HQ

Garcia said in an interview that the poll body was able to determine the source of the seven-hour glitch in the 2019 midterm elections and a week prior to the 2022 national and local elections glitch, he added that the Comelec has since updated its system to prevent a repeat of that.

He explained then that the data will be sent to the transparency servers “in bulk” with 106,000 voting precincts sending in data by batches of 10,000, making data available fast without having necessarily overloading the system.

READ: Comelec: System, processes updated to prevent hours-long glitch that marred 2019 polls

In the March 20 letter, the poll body noted that the transmission logs have been provided to lawmakers part of the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on the Automated Election Systems and the Parish Pastoral Council on Responsible Voting last year. 

Comelec said the document may be picked up at its Intramuros headquarters by Odoño on Thursday, March 23, once provisions of the request have been greenlighted. 

“The commission hopes that the provision of the transmission logs will clear the controversies you stated,” Garcia said. “However, any subsequent specific questions that you may have on the transmission logs will be answered by the commission.”

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines, US defense chiefs condemn China&rsquo;s &lsquo;gray-zone activities&rsquo;

Philippines, US defense chiefs condemn China’s ‘gray-zone activities’

By Kaycee Valmonte | 8 hours ago
The Philippines and the United States once again stand together to condemn China’s illegal activities in the South China...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Doctor-cousin of frat member refused to aid Salilig&rsquo;

‘Doctor-cousin of frat member refused to aid Salilig’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
A medical doctor and cousin of a fraternity member allegedly refused to provide medical assistance to the dying John Matthew...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to announce new bases US soldiers can use

Philippines to announce new bases US soldiers can use

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
The Philippines and the United States will soon announce the locations of four additional military bases in the Southeast...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte's PDP-Laban agrees to back Cha-cha after Robin&rsquo;s resignation threat

Duterte's PDP-Laban agrees to back Cha-cha after Robin’s resignation threat

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Details of PDP-Laban's support for Cha-cha will be revealed in a resolution that will come out on Thursday.
Headlines
fbtw
Another suspect, tagged as main player in the killing of Degamo, surrenders
play

Another suspect, tagged as main player in the killing of Degamo, surrenders

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
One more suspect who is a “main player,” who also has crucial information, in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House panel recommends action on Teves as ultimatum to return lapses

House panel recommends action on Teves as ultimatum to return lapses

44 minutes ago
Rep. Felimon Espares (COOP NATCCO Partylist), chair of the committee, however did not disclose the panel's recommendation...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla: Four new suspects in Degamo killing surrender

Remulla: Four new suspects in Degamo killing surrender

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Tuesday said that four new suspects in the brazen killing of Negros Oriental Governor...
Headlines
fbtw
BFAR wants fishing ban in Oriental Mindoro until contamination ruled out

BFAR wants fishing ban in Oriental Mindoro until contamination ruled out

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The continued ban on fishing activities means prolonging the difficulties faced by 19,000 fishermen who have been ordered...
Headlines
fbtw
House OKs bill giving president power to suspend PhilHealth rate hikes

House OKs bill giving president power to suspend PhilHealth rate hikes

2 hours ago
The House of Representatives has approved on final reading a measure that will give President Ferdinand “Bongbong”...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court: Marital infidelity is a violation of anti-VAWC law

Supreme Court: Marital infidelity is a violation of anti-VAWC law

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
“Marital infidelity is one of the forms of psychological violence,” the court said.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with