Comelec: System, processes updated to prevent hours-long glitch that marred 2019 polls

Philstar.com
May 2, 2022 | 2:15pm
Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner George Garcia said registered voters who test positive for COVID-19 on May 9 will be stopped from leaving isolation as per Republic Act 11332, or the Law on Reporting of Communicable Diseases.
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections said there will be no repeat of a seven-hour glitch in the 2019 polls during next week’s national and local elections.

In an interview with the ABS-CBN News Channel’s “Headstart” on Monday, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said the poll body was able to determine the reason behind the glitch in the 2019 polls and has already updated its system to prevent it.

"This time, we upgraded the system… from this server, the transparency server in UST mayroon kaming nilagay na isang equipment na kung saan by bulk ‘yung pagbagsak ngayon sa mga media server yung sa laptop po ng mga media natin," Garcia said.

(This time, we upgraded the system… from the transparency server in UST, we placed an equipment where data will be sent to the media servers through the media laptops in bulk.)

A seven-hour data outage of Comelec’s transparency server was one of the main issues that hounded the midterm elections in 2019. There were also some issues with vote counting machines and SD Cards that failed.

Garcia said its transparency server was not able to handle all the data that was coming in all at the same time.

"Pero kita ng mga media at that time na may pumapasok na data talaga sa server, patuloy ang pagpasok, kaya lang nagkaroon ng problema sa pag-push dito na sa mga media server sa mga laptops natin," Garcia said.

(But media personnel at that time saw that there was data coming in to the server, data was continuously being sent in, but the problem rose when it could not be pushed to the media servers through the laptops.)

For this year, the poll body said the 106,000 voting precincts would be sending in data by batches of 10,000.

"This time, data will be sent by bulk. First 10,000, then next 20,000, then 30,000 so it would practically solve the problem," Garcia said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Meanwhile, the poll body also created provincial technical hubs where malfunctioning SD cards may be sent in case of malfunctions. The stations will be manned by staff from the Department of Information and Communications Technology and Department of Science and Technology. — Kaycee Valmonte

