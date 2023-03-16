^

Headlines

Citing security threats, Negros Oriental Rep. Teves asks House for leave of absence

Philstar.com
March 16, 2023 | 11:59am
Citing security threats, Negros Oriental Rep. Teves asks House for leave of absence
This photo shows Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr.
Congressman Arnie A. Teves / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The office of Speaker Martin Romualdez confirmed on Thursday that Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental), who has been directed to return to the Philippines to face raps related to the killing of the governor of his province, has asked for a two-month leave of absence from the House of Representatives. 

The lawmaker, whose lawyers say is still in the US, submitted a letter to Romualdez's office on Wednesday citing "very grave security threat(s) to his life and his family" in his request to be granted leave from his duties as district representative. Teves' also asked for the start date of his leave to be backdated to March 9, the day his travel authority — a requirement for government officials and employees — to the US lapsed.

The House ethics and privileges committee has given Teves five days to explain his absence from the lower chamber despite a lapsed travel authority.

In several statements, Romualdez has called on the lawmaker to return to Manila and face allegations against him in connection with the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo. Teves and others are also facing separate raps for killings in the province in 2019.

Teves calls speaker

Teves personally expressed his fears of returning home due to security concerns in a phone call with Romualdez on March 10. 

Romualdez also said in a separate statement that Teves’ lawyer Ferdinand Topacio met with him Wednesday night to relay the lawmaker's concerns. "In that meeting, I reiterated my stand that [Congressman] Arnie should return to the country and report for work at once," he said.

Romualdez also said that the ethics committee has "already acquired jurisdiction" of Teves' case.

"I will act accordingly after the committee wraps up its investigation and submits its recommendation to the House leadership," Romualdez added.

Philstar.com has reached out to Rep. Felimon Espares (COOP NATCCO partylist), House ethics panel chair, to ask if the committee will grant Teves’ request for a leave of absence. Espares has yet to respond as of press time.

Once again urging Teves to return to the country, Romualdez assured the lawmaker that he "and the entire House leadership will exert all means necessary to pave the way for (Teves’) safe return to the country."

"It does not sit well for a House member to flee the country rather than avail himself of all the legal remedies available to him," Romualdez, a lawyer, said.

Suspects behind the killing of Degamo previously mentioned a certain "Congressman Teves" had ordered the killing. But is unclear if that was a reference to Arnolfo or his brother Pryde Henry, who is a former congressman. Pryde Henry was unseated as Negros Oriental governor after the Commission on Elections declared a certain "Ruel Degamo" a nuisance candidate and credited the votes to Degamo. – Cristina Chi with reports from Kristine Joy Patag

ARNOLFO TEVES JR.

FERDINAND ROMUALDEZ

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

ROEL DEGAMO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Teves, 2 sons face illegal firearms raps

Teves, 2 sons face illegal firearms raps

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
Charges of illegal possession of firearms were filed by the police yesterday against Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Ninja cops, informants declaring only 30% of drug hauls&rsquo;

‘Ninja cops, informants declaring only 30% of drug hauls’

By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
“Ninja cops” and their informants declare only 30 percent of a drug haul then recycle and convert the rest of...
Headlines
fbtw
Rep. Teves, 2 sons face criminal raps over loose firearms, explosives
play

Rep. Teves, 2 sons face criminal raps over loose firearms, explosives

By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 hours ago
PNP Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the agency, said in a streamed press conference that the complaint was filed before...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr proposes fare reduction for PUVs nationwide

DOTr proposes fare reduction for PUVs nationwide

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation has proposed a fare reduction for public utility vehicles nationwide.
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri to House: Why rush Cha-cha?

Zubiri to House: Why rush Cha-cha?

By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri is puzzled why the House of Representatives is rushing to amend the Constitution when...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Freedom House: 'Limited gains' for democracy in Asia Pacific in 2022

Freedom House: 'Limited gains' for democracy in Asia Pacific in 2022

3 hours ago
In the Asia Pacific region, a number of countries have "overcome decades of dictatorship to establish resilient democracies,"...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines appeals ICC resumption of drug war probe

Philippines appeals ICC resumption of drug war probe

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The Philippines has asked the International Criminal Court Appeals Chamber to reverse the authorization issued by the court’s...
Headlines
fbtw
PCO chief Garafil breezes through CA confirmation

PCO chief Garafil breezes through CA confirmation

By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Appointments yesterday confirmed Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil as head of the Presidential Communications...
Headlines
fbtw
2 barangay chiefs slain as Barangay and SK polls near

2 barangay chiefs slain as Barangay and SK polls near

By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia yesterday expressed fear over the killing of two village officials in the past...
Headlines
fbtw
Broadening of Coast Guard mandate eyed

Broadening of Coast Guard mandate eyed

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
The mandate of the Philippine Coast Guard, a purely civilian organization, might be worth looking into to match the Chinese...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with