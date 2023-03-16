Citing security threats, Negros Oriental Rep. Teves asks House for leave of absence

MANILA, Philippines — The office of Speaker Martin Romualdez confirmed on Thursday that Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental), who has been directed to return to the Philippines to face raps related to the killing of the governor of his province, has asked for a two-month leave of absence from the House of Representatives.

The lawmaker, whose lawyers say is still in the US, submitted a letter to Romualdez's office on Wednesday citing "very grave security threat(s) to his life and his family" in his request to be granted leave from his duties as district representative. Teves' also asked for the start date of his leave to be backdated to March 9, the day his travel authority — a requirement for government officials and employees — to the US lapsed.

The House ethics and privileges committee has given Teves five days to explain his absence from the lower chamber despite a lapsed travel authority.

In several statements, Romualdez has called on the lawmaker to return to Manila and face allegations against him in connection with the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo. Teves and others are also facing separate raps for killings in the province in 2019.

Teves calls speaker

Teves personally expressed his fears of returning home due to security concerns in a phone call with Romualdez on March 10.

Romualdez also said in a separate statement that Teves’ lawyer Ferdinand Topacio met with him Wednesday night to relay the lawmaker's concerns. "In that meeting, I reiterated my stand that [Congressman] Arnie should return to the country and report for work at once," he said.

Romualdez also said that the ethics committee has "already acquired jurisdiction" of Teves' case.

"I will act accordingly after the committee wraps up its investigation and submits its recommendation to the House leadership," Romualdez added.

Philstar.com has reached out to Rep. Felimon Espares (COOP NATCCO partylist), House ethics panel chair, to ask if the committee will grant Teves’ request for a leave of absence. Espares has yet to respond as of press time.

Once again urging Teves to return to the country, Romualdez assured the lawmaker that he "and the entire House leadership will exert all means necessary to pave the way for (Teves’) safe return to the country."

"It does not sit well for a House member to flee the country rather than avail himself of all the legal remedies available to him," Romualdez, a lawyer, said.

Suspects behind the killing of Degamo previously mentioned a certain "Congressman Teves" had ordered the killing. But is unclear if that was a reference to Arnolfo or his brother Pryde Henry, who is a former congressman. Pryde Henry was unseated as Negros Oriental governor after the Commission on Elections declared a certain "Ruel Degamo" a nuisance candidate and credited the votes to Degamo. – Cristina Chi with reports from Kristine Joy Patag