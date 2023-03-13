Teves' lawyers say he intends to come home but security is a concern

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) intends to return to the Philippines to answer allegations of his supposed link to the brazen killing of Gov. Roel Degamo, his lawyers said.

However, they cannot give a specific date on the lawmaker’s supposed return as they raised "security concerns" for Teves.

A travel authority issued by the House of Representatives for him to go to the US lapsed on March 9. House Speaker Martin Romualdez has called on the Negros Oriental lawmaker to come back to the Philippines as soon as possible.

In a streamed press conference at the Kamuning Bakery Café, lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said that Teves "definitely intends to return to clear his name."

"In light of recent developments… where rights, not only of Congressman Teves but of others associated with him were trampled upon, his security is a big concern," Topacio added.

Suspects behind the killing of Degamo previously mentioned a certain "Congressman Teves" who ordered the killing. BIt is unclear if that was a reference to Arnulfo or his brother Pryde Henry, who is a former congressman. Pryde Henry was unseated as Negros Oriental governor after the Commission on Elections declared a certain "Ruel Degamo" a nuisance candidate and credited the votes to Degamo.

Rep. Teves faces a separate multiple murder rap over 2019 killings before the Department of Justice.

Lawyer Toby Diokno, also one of Teves' legal counsels, said they have to make sure the lawmaker and his family will be safe before setting a date for their return.

.Diokno also stressed that Teves "did not flee," as "he was outside the country when the incident happened."

"What is preventing Congressman Arnie from returning is his safety," he added.

Both lawyers said their latest information is that Teves is still in the US.

READ: Rep. Teves, tagged in Degamo slay, urged to return from travel, address allegations

Search warrant implementation

Police raided Teves' properties last week in search of illegal firearms after a court issued a search warrant, according to Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos.

But Teves' lawyers said that the implementation of the search was "highly illegal and irregular."

Topacio said that there were no witnesses like representatives from the barangay or media, as held in the rules on searches. He added they were also informed that that in one of Teves' properties, people were kept away from the area while the clearing team stayed inside the house for an hour.

He also said that although people who were inside Teves’ house presented licenses for the firearms they owned, they were brought to the police station where they were told the licenses were already revoked.

Topacio also said that a supposed explosive and guns were found in the laundry area of Teves' properties. Asked if he was implying these were planted, the lawyer replied: "I’m not implying. I’m saying it is planted."

RELATED: Firearms and explosives raps easy way to lock activists up, NUPL says

House probe

Men with high-powered firearms swooped into Degamo’s house on March 4 as the governor was distributing aid. Eight others were killed while more than a dozen were injured in the incident.

Questions have been raised on the "disappearance" of Degamo’s police escorts on the day of the killing, and House Speaker Romualdez had said on Sunday that this should be investigated.

Diokno said they also have questions on the supposed absence of Degamo’s security detail. "I’m pretty sure Congressman Teves has no hand why the [security details] were absent [on the day of the killing] and no information as to the security detail of Degamo," he said.

Topacio meanwhile said they welcome an "impartial probe" into the matter.

But they are requesting that Teves’ side be included in the probe so they can state their questions too. Generally, only members of the House are allowed to ask questions during hearings at the lower chamber.

Topacio said they are already reaching out to Romualdez's office for permission.