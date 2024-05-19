^

Headlines

Beijing’s detention rule in South China Sea ‘unacceptable’ — Marcos

Philstar.com
May 19, 2024 | 11:30am
Beijingâ��s detention rule in South China Sea â��unacceptableâ�� â�� Marcos
A China Coast Guard ship monitors Philippine fishermen aboard their wooden boats during the distribution of fuel and food to fishers by the civilian-led mission Atin Ito (This Is Ours) Coalition, in the disputed South China Sea on May 16, 2024.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned Beijing’s directive to detain foreigners suspected of entering disputed areas in the South China Sea, calling it “completely unacceptable to the Philippines.”

“The position that we take is that it’s unacceptable and we will take whatever measures to always protect our citizens,” Marcos said on Saturday. 

Beijing has authorized its China Coast Guard (CCG) to detain foreigners suspected of “trespassing” within its claimed borders for up to 60 days without trial. 

The directive is part of new regulations issued by the CCG on Wednesday to standardize its law enforcement procedures, and will take effect on June 15, according to the state-run China News Service. 

A 92-page document released by the state-run news agency confirmed the CCG adopted these measures on May 15, the same day the “Atin Ito” coalition began its second civilian-led mission to Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea. 

Under the new directive, the CCG is permitted to detain foreigners suspected of violating entry and exit rules, individuals assisting others in illegally entering or exiting Chinese territory, and those with illegal residence or employment. 

The regulations also allow the detention of people “endangering national security and interests, disrupting social and public order, or those engaging in illegal and criminal activities,” as translated by an open-source translation tool. 

For years, Filipino fishermen have faced persistent harassment from Chinese vessels in the contested waters, causing a steep decline in their livelihood. 

Beijing claims nearly the entire South China Sea, dismissing claims from other countries, including the Philippines, and an international court ruling that found its assertions to have no legal basis. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

CHINA

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;We will vigorously defend what is ours&rsquo;

‘We will vigorously defend what is ours’

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
The country will “vigorously defend what is ours,” President Marcos told graduating military cadets yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG recommends Guo&rsquo;s suspension

DILG recommends Guo’s suspension

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has recommended putting Bamban Mayor Alice Guo under preventive...
Headlines
fbtw
Torres replaces Carlos as Western Command chief

Torres replaces Carlos as Western Command chief

By Michael Punongbayan | 5 hours ago
The military official named by the Chinese embassy as the one who approved a “new model” for managing the BRP...
Headlines
fbtw
Be champions of people&rsquo;s welfare, PMA graduates told

Be champions of people’s welfare, PMA graduates told

By Artemio Dumlao | 15 hours ago
President Marcos urged the 278-strong graduates of the Philippine Military Academy class of 2024 to become champions of the...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG recommends preventive suspension vs Bamban Mayor Alice Guo

DILG recommends preventive suspension vs Bamban Mayor Alice Guo

By James Relativo | 21 hours ago
he Department of the Internal and Local Government recommended a preventive suspension against controversial Bamban, Tarlac...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos blasts &lsquo;blatant attempts at destabilization&rsquo;

President Marcos blasts ‘blatant attempts at destabilization’

By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday cited the need to stand up to what he described as “blatant attempts of destabilization”...
Headlines
fbtw
More afternoon, evening rains expected as wet season nears

More afternoon, evening rains expected as wet season nears

By Romina Cabrera | 6 hours ago
Expect more rains in the afternoons and evenings as the country transitions to the rainy season, according to the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Vatican sharpens rules on investigating supernatural events

Vatican sharpens rules on investigating supernatural events

7 hours ago
The Vatican sharpened its rules for investigating supernatural events such as visions of Christ or the Virgin Mary, acknowledging...
Headlines
fbtw
NPC forges alliance with President Marcos Partido Federal

NPC forges alliance with President Marcos Partido Federal

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
More than a week after forging an alliance with the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD), the Partido Federal ng...
Headlines
fbtw
Amnesty rules on criminal acts clarified

Amnesty rules on criminal acts clarified

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
Rebels who committed crimes beyond Nov. 22, 2023 are not covered by the amnesty being given by the national government, National...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with