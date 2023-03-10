^

Headlines

Rep. Teves, tagged in Degamo slay, urged to return from travel, address allegations

Philstar.com
March 10, 2023 | 4:40pm
Rep. Teves, tagged in Degamo slay, urged to return from travel, address allegations
This screengrab shows Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental).
Congressman Arnie A. Teves / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Martin Romualdez has called on Rep. Arnolfo Teves (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) to return to the Philippines after his travel clearance for a trip to the United States expired after March 9.

In a statement sent to reporters on Friday, Romualdez said that he advised Teves to “come back to the country as soon as possible.” 

Romualdez said Teves' travel authority for a personal trip has “expired effective today” and his continued stay outside the country is “no longer authorized by the House of Representatives.”

Teves was granted authority to travel to the United States from February 28 to March 9.

“It’s better for Cong. Arnie to come home so that he can face allegations against his family related to the death of Gov. Roel Degamo,” Romualdez said. 

Philstar.com sought clarifications with House Secretary General Reginald Velasco on the repercussions of Teves' extended stay and whether he has applied for an extension of his travel authority. Velasco has yet to respond as of press time.

Allegations vs Rep. Teves

Suspects behind the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo previously mentioned it was a "Congressman Teves" who ordered his killing while being escorted to the headquarters of the National Bureau of Investigation.

Teves' lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, has called for sobriety and to refrain from levying allegations against Teves.

Separately, Teves faces a multiple murder rap before the Department of Justice over 2019 killings.

“We all want to hear his side of the story. Many lives were lost aside from Degamo,” Romualdez said in Filipino.

Sen. Ramon Revilla also called on Teves to return and address the allegations that he plotted the assassination of Degamo, who was eventually proclaimed Negros Oriental governor and unseated Pryde Henry Teves. 

“Flight is an indication of guilt and if he had nothing to do with it, he wouldn’t want that to be the outcome,” Revilla said in Filipino.

Pryde Henry, a former congressman, is Rep. Arnie's brother.

Negros Oriental police also issued an advisory on Friday suspending all permits to carry firearms outside residences except for members of law enforcement agencies.

Police raided Teves' house on Friday in search of illegal firearms, which was conducted after the court approved the search warrant applied for by investigators, according to Department of Interior and Local Government secretary Benhur Abalos. 

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

GOVERNOR ROEL DEGAMO

ROEL DEGAMO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Police raid houses of Rep. Teves in Negros Oriental for firearms

Police raid houses of Rep. Teves in Negros Oriental for firearms

7 hours ago
Police raided Friday morning the houses of Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) in search of illegal firearms.
Headlines
fbtw
Teves tagged as Degamo slay brains

Teves tagged as Degamo slay brains

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
It was “Congressman Teves” who ordered the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo, according to two of...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panel releases findings on airport shutdown

Senate panel releases findings on airport shutdown

By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
The government should put up an air traffic management system of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in a more secure location,...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: 48% of Filipinos believe economy will improve in 2023

SWS: 48% of Filipinos believe economy will improve in 2023

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
This outnumbered the 33% who said that it will stay the same and the 9% of Filipinos who said that the economy will worsen...
Headlines
fbtw
WHO Western Pacific chief based in Manila ousted for misconduct

WHO Western Pacific chief based in Manila ousted for misconduct

By Robin Millard | 1 day ago
Japanese doctor Kasai was in charge of the WHO's Western Pacific region, covering almost 1.9 billion people across 37 territories...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos orders establishment of Heart Center in Clark

Marcos orders establishment of Heart Center in Clark

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
EO 19 directs the establishment of the Philippine Heart Center (PHC) Annex in the Clark Freeport Zone.
Headlines
fbtw
Gas expansion around Verde Island Passage increases risk of another oil spill &mdash; groups

Gas expansion around Verde Island Passage increases risk of another oil spill — groups

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Fr. Edwin Gariguez, lead convenor of the Protect VIP campaign network, warned the more shipping vessels pass through the marine...
Headlines
fbtw
60 million COVID-19 vaccines expiring this month

60 million COVID-19 vaccines expiring this month

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
The number of wasted COVID-19 vaccine doses may reach 60 million by September unless the government ramps up its rollout,...
Headlines
fbtw
Cessna wreckage found

Cessna wreckage found

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
After 44 days of searching, joint rescue teams finally found yesterday morning the wreckage of a Cessna 206 airplane that...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT eyes extending SIM card registration deadline

DICT eyes extending SIM card registration deadline

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
An extension of the April 26 deadline for SIM registration may become necessary with only 25 percent of subscribers so far...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with