Rep. Teves, tagged in Degamo slay, urged to return from travel, address allegations

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Martin Romualdez has called on Rep. Arnolfo Teves (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) to return to the Philippines after his travel clearance for a trip to the United States expired after March 9.

In a statement sent to reporters on Friday, Romualdez said that he advised Teves to “come back to the country as soon as possible.”

Romualdez said Teves' travel authority for a personal trip has “expired effective today” and his continued stay outside the country is “no longer authorized by the House of Representatives.”

Teves was granted authority to travel to the United States from February 28 to March 9.

“It’s better for Cong. Arnie to come home so that he can face allegations against his family related to the death of Gov. Roel Degamo,” Romualdez said.

Philstar.com sought clarifications with House Secretary General Reginald Velasco on the repercussions of Teves' extended stay and whether he has applied for an extension of his travel authority. Velasco has yet to respond as of press time.

Allegations vs Rep. Teves

Suspects behind the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo previously mentioned it was a "Congressman Teves" who ordered his killing while being escorted to the headquarters of the National Bureau of Investigation.

Teves' lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, has called for sobriety and to refrain from levying allegations against Teves.

Separately, Teves faces a multiple murder rap before the Department of Justice over 2019 killings.

“We all want to hear his side of the story. Many lives were lost aside from Degamo,” Romualdez said in Filipino.

Sen. Ramon Revilla also called on Teves to return and address the allegations that he plotted the assassination of Degamo, who was eventually proclaimed Negros Oriental governor and unseated Pryde Henry Teves.

“Flight is an indication of guilt and if he had nothing to do with it, he wouldn’t want that to be the outcome,” Revilla said in Filipino.

Pryde Henry, a former congressman, is Rep. Arnie's brother.

Negros Oriental police also issued an advisory on Friday suspending all permits to carry firearms outside residences except for members of law enforcement agencies.

Police raided Teves' house on Friday in search of illegal firearms, which was conducted after the court approved the search warrant applied for by investigators, according to Department of Interior and Local Government secretary Benhur Abalos.