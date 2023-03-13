122 reported sick in Oriental Mindoro due to oil spill

Philippines Coast Guard personnel and volunteer residents of Brgy. Buhay na Tubig in Pola, Oriental Mindoro use absorbent pads to remove oil from rocks.

MANILA, Philippines — Over a hundred people in Oriental Mindoro have fallen ill after oil from a sunken tanker reached their shores, the province’s governor said Monday.

Governor Humerlito Dolor told Teleradyo that 122 individuals — mostly middle-aged men and women and children — have gotten sick.

“[Problems] related to respiratory system and rashes were often reported,” Dolor said.

He added that toxicologists from the Batangas Medical Center are monitoring the affected residents and providing treatment to the sick.

The Department of Health earlier advised senior citizens and people with respiratory illnesses living in areas exposed to the oil spill to temporarily evacuate.

It added that those living 100 meters from affected areas need to wear an industrial mask, instead of a surgical mask, and get water from safe sources.

According to Dolor, the oil spill has affected nearly 20,000 families in Oriental Mindoro.

Authorities are scrambling to recover MT Princess Empress that sank off Oriental Mindoro on February 28 and contain the spread of the oil to prevent further environmental damage and harm to humans. — Gaea Katreena Cabico