^

Headlines

122 reported sick in Oriental Mindoro due to oil spill

Philstar.com
March 13, 2023 | 3:38pm
122 reported sick in Oriental Mindoro due to oil spill
Philippines Coast Guard personnel and volunteer residents of Brgy. Buhay na Tubig in Pola, Oriental Mindoro use absorbent pads to remove oil from rocks.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — Over a hundred people in Oriental Mindoro have fallen ill after oil from a sunken tanker reached their shores, the province’s governor said Monday.

Governor Humerlito Dolor told Teleradyo that 122 individuals — mostly middle-aged men and women and children — have gotten sick.

“[Problems] related to respiratory system and rashes were often reported,” Dolor said.

He added that toxicologists from the Batangas Medical Center are monitoring the affected residents and providing treatment to the sick.

The Department of Health earlier advised senior citizens and people with respiratory illnesses living in areas exposed to the oil spill to temporarily evacuate.

It added that those living 100 meters from affected areas need to wear an industrial mask, instead of a surgical mask, and get water from safe sources.

According to Dolor, the oil spill has affected nearly 20,000 families in Oriental Mindoro.

Authorities are scrambling to recover MT Princess Empress that sank off Oriental Mindoro on February 28 and contain the spread of the oil to prevent further environmental damage and harm to humans. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

ORIENTAL MINDORO OIL SPILL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Teves' lawyers say he intends to come home but security is a concern

Teves' lawyers say he intends to come home but security is a concern

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) intends to return to the Philippines to answer allegations...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP probes absence of Degamo security

PNP probes absence of Degamo security

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will look into the reported absence of five of the six members of the late Negros Oriental...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: P10,000 aid for Saudi claimants, &lsquo;anti-seafarer&rsquo; in bill

News from home: P10,000 aid for Saudi claimants, ‘anti-seafarer’ in bill

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 hours ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
China opposes joint patrols in West Philippine Sea, more EDCA sites

China opposes joint patrols in West Philippine Sea, more EDCA sites

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
China strongly opposed yesterday joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea and expanded United States access to Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
China: EDCA expansion to 'seriously' harm Philippines' interest, regional stability

China: EDCA expansion to 'seriously' harm Philippines' interest, regional stability

23 hours ago
In a statement, the Chinese Embassy claimed that Washington was adding sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P750 hike in daily wages for private sector workers sought

P750 hike in daily wages for private sector workers sought

By Cristina Chi | 20 minutes ago
A bill seeking to increase the daily wage of private sector workers to meet the minimum standard for a family living wage...
Headlines
fbtw
More than 5 years later, cop found guilty of murdering teens Carl-Kulot in 'drug war' op

More than 5 years later, cop found guilty of murdering teens Carl-Kulot in 'drug war' op

By Kristine Joy Patag | 41 minutes ago
A Navotas court has found former policeman Jeffrey Perez guilty of killing teenagers Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo "Kulot" De...
Headlines
fbtw
Government urged to pay full reparations to 'comfort women'

Government urged to pay full reparations to 'comfort women'

1 hour ago
“There is only a small window of time to make meaningful reparations as many of the survivors have already passed away...
Headlines
fbtw
US, Knowlege Channel partner for programs to help Filipino children read

US, Knowlege Channel partner for programs to help Filipino children read

2 hours ago
This comes at a time when the education sector in the Philippines is trying to catch up and recover all learning losses incurred...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP integrates biometrics databases through e-Booking system

PNP integrates biometrics databases through e-Booking system

2 hours ago
The PNP maintains several databases, including its National Police Clearance System and its Automated Fingerprint Identification...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with