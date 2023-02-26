Marcos offers hand of reconciliation

Simple rites mark 37th anniversary of people power

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos offered peace, unity and reconciliation to those with “different political persuasions” as the nation marked yesterday the 37th anniversary of the EDSA people power revolution, which ended the 20-year dictatorship of his late father and namesake.

In his message, the President described the bloodless uprising as a “polarizing and divisive” event, even as he urged Filipinos to settle their differences and identify collaborative ways to nurture the society “to make things work better for all.”

“As we look back at this fateful moment in our country’s history, we remind ourselves that despite the polarizing and divisive nature of our politics, it is our capacity for peace, unity and reconciliation that made us great and worthy of global acclaim as a people,” Marcos said.

“I hope that we will always take to heart that democracy is only truly possible when we resign from our individualism for the sake of the common good and embrace our infinite love for humanity,” he said.

“Let us keep in mind that the world matures and ages in fortitude when people are free to speak their minds and challenge the realities that shake their convictions and beliefs,” he said.

The nonviolent EDSA People Power revolution in 1986 led to the end of Marcos Sr.’s regime. The late Philippine leader died in exile in Hawaii in September 1989 at the age of 72.

This was the first EDSA People Power anniversary commemorated under the Marcos administration.

Malacañang has not released reports on the President’s activities yesterday.

The President, however, sent a wreath of flowers to the People Power Monument in EDSA, Quezon City, according to a statement from the Presidential Communications Office.

In a post on Twitter earlier in the day, Marcos said he is one with the nation in remembering the EDSA revolution, which he said “divided the Filipino people.”

“As we look back to a time in our history that divided the Filipino people, I am one with the nation in remembering those times of tribulation and how we came out of them united and stronger as a nation,” the President said.

“I once again offer my hand of reconciliation to those with different political persuasions to come together as one in forging a better society – one that will pursue progress and peace and a better life for all Filipinos,” he said.

On Friday, Marcos joined his fellow Ilocanos in celebrating the Tan-ok ni Ilocano (the Greatness of the Ilocano) festival in Ilocos Norte, his family’s bailiwick.

Marcos declared Feb. 24, Friday, a special non-working day throughout the country “to enable Filipinos to enjoy the benefits of holiday economics.”

Under Proclamation 167 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Thursday, the President said, “The celebration of EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary may be moved from 25 February 2023 (Saturday) to 24 February 2023 (Friday), provided that the historical significance of the EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary is maintained.”

Results of the Dec. 10 to 14 survey of the Social Weather Stations showed a majority or 62 percent of adult Filipinos believed the spirit of People Power is still alive in each Filipino.

The poll also found a majority of Filipinos who believed that it is still important to commemorate EDSA.

Forty-seven percent of the 1,200 respondents, however, said only a few promises made during the revolution were fulfilled, according to the survey.

Simple rites

The country commemorated yesterday the 37th anniversary of the 1986 People Power Revolution in simple rites attended by survivors of human rights violations during martial law and members of cause-oriented groups.

Mayor Joy Belmonte of Quezon City and officials of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines led a wreath laying ceremony at the EDSA People Power Monument at the corner of EDSA and White Plains Avenue.

Representatives from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police and other sectors witnessed the program, the end of which was marked by the release of white doves.

Cause-oriented groups Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, Bayan Muna, Movement Against Tyranny, Campaign against the Restoration of the Marcoses in Malacañang, Movement Against Disinformation, Gabriela, Concerned Citizens for Civil Liberties, Kilusang Mayo Uno and rights group Karapatan held a separate two-hour program at a makeshift stage along White Plains Avenue.

Captain Johanna Lavarias, spokesperson of the Quezon City Police District, said the crowd along White Plains Avenue peaked at 1,400. The figure is lower compared to Bayan secretary general Renato Reyes’ estimate of over 3,000.

Lavarias noted that around 200 members of Akbayan, Liberal Party, Akbayan Youth and several other groups held their own program at the Shrine of Mary, Queen of Peace, Our Lady of EDSA, or popularly known as the EDSA Shrine, at the corner of EDSA and Ortigas Avenue.

Up to 1,143 police officers secured both venues of the cause-oriented groups.

Among those who joined the commemoration of the revolution was Satur Ocampo of Bayan Muna, an activist who was incarcerated and tortured during martial law.

In an interview, Ocampo lamented that the incumbent president still refuses to acknowledge the atrocities committed during his father’s regime.

“Binanggit ko ‘yung impunity kasi kasalanan ng tatay niya ‘yang pagbuo ng militarist mindset ng militar saka ng pulis (I mentioned impunity because it was his father’s fault that we now have a militarist mindset among the military and police),” he said.

Ocampo said it seems Marcos is tolerating the abuses of the National Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) – the government’s task force against communist insurgency.

While they are open to hold a dialogue with Marcos, Ocampo said they would continue to keep a close watch on the President’s actions in office.

Gabriela’s Liza Maza, for her part, said Marcos’ presidency so far has been a failure as he was not able to address the soaring prices of basic commodities and smuggling of agricultural products.

She lamented that Marcos is following the footsteps of his father when it comes to the policies that led the country into ruins. Among these is favoring the interests of the United States.

Maza also criticized Marcos for his campaign of distorting the country’s history and sowing doubts on the sacrifices of the heroes of the EDSA revolt.

“He is creating a new narrative which is a distortion of what really happened,” she said.

The programs at the two venues were peaceful, with no untoward incident reported. – Emmanuel Tupas