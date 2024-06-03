Zelensky seeks Filipino mental health workers as war takes toll on Ukrainians

Philippines’ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (R) welcomes Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) upon his arrival at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on June 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday requested President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to send Filipino mental health workers to Ukraine to address the severe impact of the ongoing war on residents’ well-being.

Around 9.6 million people in Ukraine are estimated to be at risk of or living with a mental health condition, more than two years since Russia invaded the eastern European nation, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Zelensky told Marcos that his government needs more mental health workers to support Ukrainian soldiers and defenders on the frontlines of the war, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a release.

“You mentioned humanitarian possibilities, especially for medicine, and like I said to you, especially, psychological mental health,” the Ukrainian leader said.

In response, Marcos expressed willingness to send mental health workers to assist Ukrainian soldiers during the crisis.

“I am happy to do all that we can to make sure that we can help, especially the civilians and the innocents that are involved in the war. This is something that comes naturally to the Philippines so this will be something that we could pursue,” Marcos said.

Zelensky’s wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska, advocates for mental health care for Ukrainians.

“The awareness that you are a Russian target is a heavy burden to carry. And it is taking its toll on our people with surveys showing that almost 80% of Ukrainians are under constant stress and anxiety. Our society is suffering a great collective psychological trauma,” Zelenska said.

During their meeting at Malacañan Palace, Marcos and Zelensky also vowed to strengthen the bilateral cooperation between Manila and Kyiv and the Philippines’ participation in a global peace summit in Switzerland.

Zelensky arrived in Manila on Sunday evening for a one-day working visit after attending the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, where he sought support for a global peace conference in Switzerland and appealed for more military aid for Ukraine.