Alert level 2 up over Kanlaon Volcano after 'explosive eruption'

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 3, 2024 | 8:51pm
An explosive eruption occurred at the summit vent of Kanlaon Volcano at 6:51 p.m. on June 3, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Monday raised the alert level of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island from Alert Level 1 to Alert Level 2 after it recorded an explosive eruption.

According to state-seismologists, the volcano, located within the boundaries of Negros Occidenal and Negros Oriental, erupted at 6:51 p.m. at its summit vent which lasted six minutes. This was preceded by "relatively strong volcano-tectonic earthquake."

“This means that there is current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could eventually lead to further explosive eruptions or even precede hazardous magmatic eruption,” Phivolcs’ latest alert read. 

The eruption produced a "voluminous and incandescent" plume that rapidly rose to 5,000 meters above the vent and probable short "pyroclastic density currents" approximately two to three kilometers down the southern and southeastern slopes of the volcano, according to Phivolcs.

Communities on the western slopes of the volcano have reported experiencing coarse ashfall and sulfurous odors.

Phivolcs also said that only two weak volcanic earthquakes have been recorded.

The agency then advised the public to avoid the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone (PDZ) to minimize “risks from sudden explosions, rockfall and landslides.”

“In case of ash fall events that may affect communities downwind of Kanlaon’s crater, people should cover their nose and mouth with a damp, clean cloth or dust mask,” Phivolcs reminded.

It also urged the civil aviation authorities to advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit.

Canlaon City, Negros Oriental Mayor Jose Cardenas has ordered the evacuation of four barangays within the danger zone following the eruption, according to a report by the Philippine News Agency.

