^

Headlines

Marcos calls for 'unity, reconciliation' on his first EDSA anniversary as president

James Relativo - Philstar.com
February 25, 2023 | 11:03am
Marcos calls for 'unity, reconciliation' on his first EDSA anniversary as president
Then president-elect Bongbong Marcos is in tears as he visits tomb of his father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.
The STAR / Edu Punay, File

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sent his "warmest greetings" to all Filipinos here and abroad who solemnly recall the 37th EDSA People Power Anniversary, a popular uprising which ousted his father from power in 1986.

Late Thursday, Marcos moved the February 25 regular holiday to Friday as a special non-working holiday, with the Department of Labor and Employment calling Saturday just an "ordinary working day."

"As we look back at this moment in our country's history, we remind ourselves that despite the polarizing and divisive nature of our politics, it is our capacity for peace, unity and that made us great and worthy of global acclaim as a people," Marcos said in a statement released by the state-run Philippine News Agency.

"To obtain our aspirations moving forward, we must compose ourselves and appropriate our actions towards settling our differences and identifying collaborative ways to nurture our society."

Marcos said that by accepting diversity, Filipinos deepen interpersonal relationships and discover how to make things work "better for all."

While touting diversity in Marcos' message, his father was infamous in persecuting political dissidents which lead to the arrests of 70,000, torture of 34,000 and deaths of 3,200 others during the Martial Law-era of 1972 to 1983, according to Amnesty International.

Marcos earlier questioned this data when asked about the abuses of his father's military rule.

The president said that at the heart of democracy is the need to resign from individualism for the sake of the common good and "embrace our infinite love for humanity."

"Let us keep in mind that the world matures and ages in fortitude when people are free to speak their minds and challenge the realities that shake their convictions and beliefs," Marcos said. 

"If we truly stand for democracy, let us face the future by making our sense of community and patriotism the defining cornerstones of our society and the overarching goals of all our efforts in nation-building. I wish everyone a meaningful commemoration," he added.

The Social Weather Stations on Thursday reported that 62% of Filipino adults feel that the spirit of EDSA People Power is still alive, even after Marcos' 2022 win and the widespead misinformation that supported his candidacy.

ACTIVISM

BONGBONG MARCOS

DICTATORSHIP

EDSA

FERDINAND MARCOS SR.

MARTIAL LAW

PEOPLE POWER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SC disbars 2 lawyers over claims of influence over prosecution, appeals court

SC disbars 2 lawyers over claims of influence over prosecution, appeals court

By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
The Supreme Court has disbarred two lawyers who claimed they have influence over the Court of Appeals and prosecutor’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Diokno bucks removal of bank funds for MIF &nbsp;

Diokno bucks removal of bank funds for MIF  

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno is against proposals to scrap the planned contributions of the central bank and state-run...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG won&rsquo;t resort to &lsquo;gray zone tactics&rsquo; in West Philippine Sea

PCG won’t resort to ‘gray zone tactics’ in West Philippine Sea

By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard will not resort to “gray zone tactics” in dealing with intruding Chinese coast guards...
Headlines
fbtw
On sixth year of detention, De Lima launches another bid for freedom

On sixth year of detention, De Lima launches another bid for freedom

By Kristine Joy Patag | 17 hours ago
Former Sen. Leila de Lima has launched another bid for her freedom as she marks her sixth year in detention due to drug-related...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: North Korea ballistic missile test 'provokes tension, undermines stability'

DFA: North Korea ballistic missile test 'provokes tension, undermines stability'

1 day ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the “sudden launching drill” at 8 a.m. on Saturday and that afternoon,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UN to Russia: Leave Ukraine immediately

UN to Russia: Leave Ukraine immediately

1 hour ago
The United Nations voted overwhelmingly Thursday to demand Russia immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from...
Headlines
fbtw
The Catholic Church's place was at EDSA in 1986, where should it be now?

The Catholic Church's place was at EDSA in 1986, where should it be now?

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The Catholic Church played a key role in the ouster of two presidents, including Ferdinand Marcos Sr., but does it have enough...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to probe BuCor plan in Masungi

Senate to probe BuCor plan in Masungi

By Paolo Romero | 2 hours ago
The plan of the Bureau of Corrections to build its headquarters in an environmental reserve in Tanay, Rizal is set to be...
Headlines
fbtw
Maj. Gen. Cruz gets Cavalier Award

Maj. Gen. Cruz gets Cavalier Award

11 hours ago
Last Feb. 18, the Philippine Military Academy held its 2023 Alumni Homecoming with the theme Cavaliers: Sama-sama sa Pag-unlad...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. joins Tan-Ok fest in Ilocos Norte

Marcos Jr. joins Tan-Ok fest in Ilocos Norte

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
On the eve of the 37th anniversary of the EDSA people power revolution, President Marcos returned to his family’s bailiwick,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with